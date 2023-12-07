Embedded developer to Additude Malmö
Excited about shaping a smarter world through high-quality development? Join our Software unit as an Embedded Developer and become a key player in crafting innovative solutions at our clients.
The role
As an Embedded Software Engineer, in your daily engineering tasks you will play an essential role in the development at our clients. You will be part of onsite enthusiastic teams and dedicated engineers to design, develop and test software for a variety of embedded systems.
• Be part of product development of new and existing products
• Analyze, design and develop tomorrow's technology.
• Troubleshoot and solve issues on software architecture, e.g. on Linux and applications
• Share knowledge and insights with your team
You will also be part of a fun and experienced Additude team where social activities and knowledge sharing is key. You will be part of a competence group of other Embedded engineers to share insight across domains. And we hope to see you on our Wednesday breakfasts and after works.
The You
To excel, you possess a flexible mindset, embracing diverse projects and stakeholders. Your teamwork skills shine, and you thrive in problem-solving scenarios, driven to meet deadlines and targets.
Requirements
• At least a bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Electro, IT, or related fields
• At least 3 years of experience with C++ and/or C programming
• Good Swedish and English communication skills
• Experience with various projects and/or companies in embedded systems
• Deep understanding of the embedded system
• Linux environment
Bonus points if you have experience with:
• FPGA,VHDL, Raspberry Pi
• Scripts like Python, Shell, Perl etc.
• GDB, Git, Gerrit
• Test Automation
At Additude, we value work-life balance, transparency, and inclusion. Enjoy continuous development through our quarterly dev-talks with your manager. Your collective agreement-based employment ensures benefits such as 30 days of holiday and ITP1 pension coverage. Plus, enhance your well-being with a generous 5,000 SEK wellness allowance and a benefit bike by your choice. Join us and be part of a team that's not just shaping the future, but also nurturing your growth and fulfillment.
We're on a growth journey towards a smarter, safer, and sustainable tech world. Based in Malmö/Lund, we're part of a Europe-wide network of like-minded companies within the ICT Group. Our focus on innovation and product development is unwavering as we strive to create
impactful technical solutions for the future.
