Elektronikingenjör
Isuzu Motors Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-17
The Electronics Engineer is responsible to plan and lead the engineering for commercial vehicle. Specifically, as a part of Isuzu Group R&D team member, the Electronics Engineer shall proactively communicate in team and align on the direction. With the aligned direction, the Electronics Engineer performs his/her job by collaborating with companies relating to the alliance with Isuzu.
Furthermore, the Electronics Engineer is expected to obtain and accumulate alliance partner company's work culture including way of working, product development process etc.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31
