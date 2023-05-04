Electronics Hardware Design Engineer
2023-05-04
We are looking for a Electronics Hardware Design Engineer to our client in Jönköping, Sweden.
Assignment Description
Our clint wants you who are interested to take part in their electrification journey for transportable products with the aim of reducing carbon dioxide emissions, increasing circular use and making customers happy.
The department develops Ride-on products that contain Hybrid solutions, full electric and petrol solutions för professional Ride-on and Residential Ride-on products for demanding tasks, both autonomous, remote controlled and manually operated.
We are now looking for additional team members who want to join the journey. You will have a key role and the opportunity to work in a hands on department were we decide how we want to develop our products which contains exciting and complex solutions such as Bluetooth, LTE, BMS, BLDC inverters, HMI, UI, GNSS, Displays, Remote control, Autonomous functions, large complex harness solutions and much more.
Your Role
Your role will be to design electronics hardware and some harness drawings. In addition to the Hardware team which you will be part of we have a Software team and a Test team which develops all the functions in close relation to the product. As a Electronics Hardware Design Engineer you are expected to have some experience in Design complex PCB solutions specify for at least one year.
We believe that you are experienced in working with complex hardware solutions and has experience with CAN networks and safety solutions. You should also have experience working in Cadence OrCAD, If you have experience in this don't hesitate to apply!
The department has over 50 employees who work with product development, both electric and mechanics. You will be part of a team with 13 colleagues , where you will have the opportunity to get an overview and follow entire processes with short decision stages. You should be able to communicate without problems in English.
Required skills
Experience in complex hardware solutions
Experience with CAN networks and safety solutions
Experience with Cadence OrCAD
Experienced Electronics Hardware Design
This is a full-time consultancy position in Jönköping, Sweden.
