Electro-Mechanical Technician

Odigo Consulting AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund
2026-03-17


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On-site assignment in Lund, Sweden
Our customer is looking for an experienced Senior Electro-Mechanical Technician to support advanced detector systems within a high-technology research and engineering environment. This is a hands-on, on-site assignment for a senior technician with broad electro-mechanical competence.
About the role
As a Senior Electro-Mechanical Technician, you will work with the design, assembly, testing, installation, maintenance, and repair of detector systems and associated peripheral equipment. The role requires strong practical skills across electrical, electronic, and mechanical disciplines, and offers opportunities to contribute to automation and technical documentation.
Key responsibilities
Your responsibilities will include:

Supporting low-voltage electrical work, including design, assembly, testing, repair, and troubleshooting of detector systems and peripheral equipment

Supporting electronics work, including design, assembly, testing, and repair

Performing mechanical work, such as assembly, testing, repair, maintenance, transportation, and installation of systems

Optionally supporting PLC programming and automation setups

Optionally contributing to technical documentation and work procedures

Required qualifications and experience
We are looking for a candidate who has:

Vocational education in electrical, electronics, mechatronics, or electro-mechanical engineering (upper secondary education, YH, Komvux, or equivalent)

At least 5 years of relevant hands-on experience within electro-mechanical and electronics work

Strong practical experience in assembly, installation, testing, and troubleshooting

It is considered a strong merit if you have:

Previous experience working in large research facilities or industrial production environments

Experience with PLC programming and automation

Personal qualities
To succeed in this role, you are:

Highly practical and solution-oriented

Structured, safety-conscious, and detail-focused

Comfortable working independently as well as in multidisciplinary teams

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-29
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7401369-1897836".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Odigo Consulting AB (org.nr 556887-7327), https://odigo.teamtailor.com
Minc (visa karta)
211 19  MALMÖ

Arbetsplats
Odigo

Jobbnummer
9802501

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