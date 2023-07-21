Electrician (Elektriker Techniker) (f/m/d)
2023-07-21
, Gällivare
, Jokkmokk
, Pajala
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Isar Aerospace Sweden AB i Kiruna
Your Mission
The main purpose would be to help the test engineers to build the electrical systems of the test stand for Isar Aerospace liquid rocket engine. Need to install control cabinets, route cables, connect sensors and actuators according to wiring diagrams. Test Bench Electrician will support the test- and propulsion engineers to conduct their test campaigns on rocket engine prototypes and subsystems thereof by maintaining and changing parts of the measurement and actuation chain.
More specifically, you will:
Support test- and propulsion engineers to conduct test campaigns
Be responsible for cable routing
Control cabinets installation
Perform installation of sensor and actuators
Build electrical installations from diagrams
Be responsible for maintenance
Who you are and what you have
Successful apprenticeship/ technician in the field of electrics / electronics or similar
Experienced with 24DC systems and 230/400 V systems
Knowledge of 24DC systems and 230/400 V systems
Passionate about new space, curious and eager to learn
Humble and willing to go out of your way to help others
Can-do attitude and outstanding communication skills
Fluent in English
Benefits
Referral bonus
Learning allowance
Company events
Coffee/tea, soft drinks, snacks, fruit at workplace
Subsidized lunch
Wellness allowance
Transportation to work
Company healthcare
Relocation help: we can provide housing in Kiruna
Employee Participation Program
Who we are
We are Isar Aerospace and we are at the forefront of New Space building a modern space business to enable faster, better and cheaper access to space.
Our mission is to help democratise space and use it for good in order to improve life on Earth now and for the future generations.
We are a fast-growing company aiming to provide sustainable and environmentally friendly launch solutions for small and medium-sized satellites and constellations into Low Earth Orbit. The company is privately funded by world-leading technology investors with strong commitment and support and our team is made of driven and talented people with a real passion for space innovation.
We're making rockets in a way that hasn't been done before disrupting a traditional industry. If you are up for the challenge, want to work on cutting-edge projects and be part of a team changing the world for better, come, join us and launch your career!
Want to find out more about us?
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-30
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Isar Aerospace Sweden AB
(org.nr 559305-8554), http://www.isaraerospace.com
Geologgatan 14 (visa karta
)
981 31 KIRUNA Kontakt
ISS Manager
ISS Manager
Magnus Lingman magnus.lingman@isaraerospace.com 0738608311
