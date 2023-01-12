Electrical System Engineer
2023-01-12
SEGULA Technologies AB is part of SEGULA Technologies Group, with presence in 28 countries and with more than 11.000 employees.
In Sweden our headquarter is located in Gothenburg, Lindholmen, with around 180 consultants and a strong footprint in automotive, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and naval industries.
Our mission is to boost competitiveness within all major industrial segments and to foster a close relationship with our customers thanks to the expertise of our employees and our global presence.
We think that you are a collaboration oriented and responsive person with a high level of service and a passionate interest in technology. You have documented experience of electrical system engineering, preferably within the automotive sector. You have experience of interpreting specifications and preparing technical proposals with good ability to multi-task in a demanding engineering environment. Our customers and commitments put strong demands on your technical skills as well as your interpersonal skills. You are able act independently and take initiatives and have an excellent English language level, verbally and in writing. You should also be a good listener and have strong communication skills. You have an ease of understanding new data, you are used to seek information and are not afraid to handle contacts with customers and their suppliers.
Qualifications:
• M.Sc. Electrical Engineering or equivalent
• Minimum 2 years work-experience of electrical system engineering from automotive industry
• Knowledge of High Voltage in cars or similar
• Proficient skills in Excel
• Fluent in English (written and spoken)
• Knowledge of SABER
As electrical system engineer you will be developing and maintaining electrical systems and components. You will be responsible for wiring harness routing, harness protection and retention. You will be responsible to ensure on time deliveries with quality and to ensure all engineering work is carried out in accordance with specifications, laws, rules and regulations. You will be managing physical schematics from conception, pre-production through to completion and be responsible for selecting wire, relay and fuse sizing. You will also provide technical support to the project team and wider regional teams and be responsible for producing test plans and reports. You will be carrying out effective client liaison and resolve complex technical issues. You will also be responsible for estimating material, construction, labour cost, and project timescales. Så ansöker du
