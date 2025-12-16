Electrical Harness Design Consultant
2025-12-16
Role Description
We are looking for an experienced consultant in electrical harness design to support electrification initiatives.
In this role, you will work with vehicle electrical systems, covering both schematics and 3D design. The assignment includes coordination of requirements and prototype builds, as well as preparation and planning of solutions for serial production. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams such as design, workshop, production, and purchasing to ensure well-integrated and production-ready solutions.
Responsibilities
Work with electrical systems for vehicles, including schematics and 3D design.
Coordinate requirements related to electrical harness design.
Support and follow up prototype builds.
Prepare and plan electrical solutions for serial production.
Collaborate with design, workshop, production, and purchasing to ensure integrated solutions.
Requirements
Degree in Electrical Engineering or Mechatronics (B.Sc., M.Sc.) or equivalent work experience.
Fluent in Swedish and English, written and spoken, in a professional context.
Meriting
Knowledge of electrical systems within both VCA and VCB.
Experience in designing and reviewing using CATIA V5.
Experience with Enovia, SABER ESD, and OAS.
Self-driven, independent, social, and able to handle a high workload.
Start / Duration
Start: 2026-01
Duration: 24 months
Location
Södertälje (hybrid, 2 days per week onsite, and additional onsite presence when required)
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm within the IT sector. We partner with established technology companies as well as innovative startups to offer attractive career opportunities for professionals looking to grow within digital development and IT. With our strong technical expertise and extensive network, we effectively match the right consultant with the right assignment. At Rasulson Consulting, you will receive personalized guidance, ongoing feedback, and the opportunity to take the next step in your career. Så ansöker du
