Electrical Engineer
Norla AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Norla AB i Stockholm
, Södertälje
, Sigtuna
, Enköping
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
The assignment focuses on battery health analysis and next-life decision support.
As a consultant, you will contribute with deep expertise in Li-ion battery technology, assessing State of Health (SOH), Remaining Useful Life (RUL), and degradation patterns to support business-critical decisions regarding pricing, warranty exposure, contract duration, and residual value.
You will work cross-functionally with data scientists, software developers, and commercial stakeholders to ensure battery-related models are technically robust and practically relevant.
Your responsibilities
Analyze operational battery and vehicle data
Evaluate degradation drivers including temperature, charging behavior, SOC, and usage patterns
Compare onboard and external battery health assessments
Define limitations, confidence intervals, and practical use cases for battery lifetime models
Translate technical battery insights into business recommendations
Required qualifications
Relevant degree in battery systems, electrochemistry, electrical engineering, or similar
Strong knowledge of Li-ion batteries and degradation mechanisms
Experience in battery lifetime analysis and SOH/RUL methodologies
Understanding of capacity fade, resistance growth, and aging processes
Experience interpreting BMS, diagnostic, or battery test data
Strong communication skills in English
Preferred qualifications
Advanced battery specialization
Experience from BEV or commercial vehicle environments
Knowledge of residual value, second-life, or warranty risk
Python/SQL familiarity Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-04
E-post: cv@norla.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norla AB
(org.nr 556869-7550) Jobbnummer
9893308