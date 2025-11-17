Electrical Engineer
2025-11-17
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lyten Ett AB i Skellefteå
Job Scope
High-level purpose of the function.
The Electrical Engineer with technical authority is responsible for the design, procurement, construction oversight, and commissioning of all High Voltage (HV) distribution infrastructure (typically > 33 kV) and Gas-Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substations across the industrial site and grid connection points. This role ensures the secure, reliable, and compliant transmission and transformation of power from the utility grid, focusing on minimising project risk and optimising long-term system maintainability and safety.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibility and activities
• HV System Design: Lead the conceptual and detailed design of HV distribution networks, including overhead lines, underground cable routes, and utility interconnections (e.g., up to 33 kV or 152 kV as required).
• Substation Expertise: Serve as the Subject Matter Expert (SME) for all aspects of GIS (Gas-Insulated Switchgear) substation design, specifying layouts, bay configurations, equipment ratings, and primary component integration.
• Insulation & Grounding: Conduct advanced analysis and design for insulation coordination, transient overvoltage protection, and comprehensive substation grounding grid systems (including step/touch potential calculations).
• Analysis & Studies: Perform rigorous power system studies using industry-standard software, focusing on dynamic stability, transient analysis, short-circuit contribution, and developing complex protection relay settings for HV infrastructure.
• Procurement and Vendor Management: Develop detailed technical specifications for major GIS, power transformers, circuit breakers, and protection relays. Oversee and approve vendor documentation (Drawings, Type Test Reports, FAT/SAT procedures).
• Safety & Compliance: Ensure all HV designs adhere strictly to relevant international standards (IEC 62271, IEC 61936) and local regulatory requirements for safe operation, maintenance access, and construction (e.g., LOTO principles during maintenance phase).
• Commissioning Support: Provide technical leadership during the Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT) and Site Acceptance Testing (SAT) for all GIS and HV primary equipment, verifying performance before final energisation.
Accountability/Authorization
• Budget responsibility: No
• Direct reports: No
• Authorized to decide on investments according to role and policy.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
• A Bsc/Msc degree in Electrical Engineering/Industrial Engineering/Relevant University Degree
• Minimum of 5+ years working experience in Electrical Distribution Systems, specialisation in High Voltage or Power System Engineering.
• Good knowledge of EMC/EMI and how to design a distribution system to ensure good EMC performance
• Understands the impact of system performance of a wire harness or bus bar and knows how to optimise it
• Preferred experience in E3 Zuken or NX, or other relevant CAD software
• Proficient knowledge and experience in industry standards
• Proficient knowledge in creating and reading electrical schematics
• Relevant professional authorisation or certification (e.g., "Electrical Full Authorisation A" in Sweden or similar national competency certificate).
Specific Skills
• Excellent command of English, both written and spoken; proficiency in Swedish is an advantage.
• Strong attention to detail with exceptional organizational and results-oriented abilities.
• Genuine passion for emerging technologies and continuous improvement.
• Proven ability to collaborate effectively within cross-functional teams as well as work independently.
• Comfortable working in a dynamic, high-profile, and fast-paced environment.
Personal Success Factors
• Demonstrates a strong safety mindset and commitment to maintaining a safe work environment.
• Displays high integrity, critical thinking, and strong problem-solving capabilities.
• Proactive, self-driven, and entrepreneurial, with a positive "can-do" attitude.
• Communicative, collaborative, and service-minded, fostering a supportive team culture.
• Culturally aware and adaptable, thriving in international and diverse work settings.
