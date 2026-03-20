Electrical Design Head
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial / Elektronikjobb / Boden Visa alla elektronikjobb i Boden
2026-03-20
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We are participating in a project where Stegra AB establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ an Electrical Design Head. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
JOB DESCRIPTION
Electrical Systems Design: Collaborate with engineers and other stakeholders to design electrical systems for buildings, infrastructure or industrial projects. This includes designing power distribution systems, lighting systems, communication systems, and fire alarm systems.
• Drafting and Documentation: Use computer-aided design (CAD) software to create detailed drawings and schematics of electrical systems. Ensure that drawings are accurate and clearly depict the layout and specifications of electrical components.
• Technical Analysis: Perform technical analysis to ensure that electrical designs meet project requirements, adhere to industry standards, and comply with building codes and regulations. This may involve conducting load calculations, voltage drop analysis, and short-circuit analysis.
• Material Selection: Assist in selecting appropriate electrical components and materials based on project requirements, budget constraints, and technical specifications. Coordinate with suppliers to procure materials and equipment needed for the project.
• Coordination with Other Disciplines: Collaborate with architects, structural engineers, mechanical engineers, and other professionals involved in the construction project to ensure that electrical designs are integrated seamlessly with other building systems.
• Quality Assurance: Conduct site inspections and reviews to ensure that electrical installations are carried out according to the approved designs and specifications. Identify and resolve any discrepancies or issues that may arise during the construction phase.
• Technical Analysis: Perform technical analysis to ensure that electrical designs are optimized for efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. This may involve conducting load calculations, voltage drop analysis, short-circuit analysis, and energy efficiency assessments.
• Specification Development: Prepare technical specifications and drawings detailing the requirements for electrical equipment, materials, and installation methods. Specify appropriate standards, codes, and regulations that must be followed to ensure compliance and quality assurance.
• Equipment Selection: Select suitable electrical components, equipment, and materials based on project requirements, performance criteria, and budget constraints. Evaluate options for transformers, switchgear, circuit breakers, wiring, lighting fixtures, and control systems to meet project specifications.
• Preparing /Collecting / Preserving the necessarily documents for finishing the electirification related documents after each related Handover/Completition Process
• Attending meetings to solve any technical issues related the Electrification Works
QUALIFICATIONS (not mandatory)
• We are looking for Electrical Design Head , who are prone to team work within GEMKOM Engineering and Machinery Filial in a project that will last until DECEMBER 2027 in BODEN, Sweden.
• Experienced Design Engineer will be Recruited in Steel Structure Construction Projects
• At least 5 years of experience in Steel Structure Construction ; Contracting works, Electrical Project -Mechanical Equipment Power Lines Drawing and commissioning.
• Having the ability and experience to work in accordance with ISO EN Norms
• Able to read Technical Drawings and Projects, prone to Teamwork
• Able to read Autocad Layout / Section view drawing of Medium voltage substation from 6,5 kV ,10 kV, 33 kV.
• An electrical design head plays a crucial role in the construction project, particularly in ensuring that the electrical systems are designed efficiently, safely, and in compliance with relevant codes and regulations. Here's a general job description for an electrical design technician in a construction project:
• Being able to Read electrical design specifications and technical drawing Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-19
E-post: filial@gemkom.com.tr Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
(org.nr 516413-4008)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Gemkom Engineering & Machinery Filial Jobbnummer
9811146