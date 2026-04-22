Electrical Design Engineer to join an R&D team!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-22
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Are you an Electrical Design Engineer who thrives in a hands-on R&D environment? Academic Work is seeking a consultant for a long-term assignment at our client's site. This is a role for someone who wants to own the full hardware lifecycle: from initial concept and Altium design to physical prototyping and lab testing.
About the role
In this role you will join the client's R&D team in a role characterized by its physical proximity to the product. The facility is designed for end-to-end development, meaning you will move daily between your desk and the lab. Your work involves everything from schematic design and layout in Altium to hands-on tasks like soldering, prototyping, and hardware verification.
Working with medical devices also means that precision is key, both in the lab and in the design records. You will play a vital role in ensuring that solutions are safe and reliable by keeping your designs and test results well-structured and documented.
Work tasks
Participate in the design of the overall electrical architecture
Perform component selection and design in compliance with regulatory, standard, and safety requirements
Work with PCB design, including schematic capture and layout, preferably using Altium Designer
Provide expertise in electrical engineering to the team and investigate new technologies
Write specifications, perform impact analysis, and participate in risk analysis
Conduct testing, debugging, and root cause investigations
We are looking for
Engineering degree from technical university with focus on electronic design
Full professional proficiency in English
Minimum of one year of experience in a similar role within electronic design or hardware development
Previous experience of working with Altium and simulation tools
Good documentation and communication skills
Ideally, you are located in or near Gothenburg to support a flexible and efficient start-up phase
It is meritorious if you
Are fluent in swedish
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Goal oriented
Orderly
Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "7ITGX5". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Gullbergs Strandgata 15 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9868500