EDS Component Design Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
* Play a pivotal role in creating and interpreting high-level system designs
* Contribute to the complete galvanic architecture and translate innovation into requirements and design guidelines for new designs
* Provide senior engineering support, guiding and leading teams through technical challenges
* Collaborate closely with design engineers and stakeholders across Volvo Cars' Engineering organization
Who you are
As a dynamic individual with a passion for engineering who thrives in collaborative environments, you hold a university degree in Electrical Engineering and have previous experience in electrical design, system engineering, and knowledge of electrical safety is meritorious. You have a solid understanding of electronics and a strong analytical capacity. Experience of analyzing electrical performance on component, system or complete vehicle is valuable. Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is essential. You are interested in taking part in our journey to create safety, autonomous driving, and electrification technologies for tomorrow.
