Early Career Program: Industry 4.0 Trainee
Ericsson AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla logistikjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Our Excellerate Global Leadership Program will give you an outstanding opportunity to engage with commercial projects at a strategic and global level, rising up to challenges and becoming and developing as a leader.
As part of the Excellerate program you are able to seize the initiative, operate with a consultative approach and collaborate on cross-technology solutions. The program will ensure you gain real practical insight into our business, our stakeholders and our customers including communication service providers (CSP) across the globe, and how we integrate end-to-end solutions to ensure everyone worldwide is connected.
Your journey within the Excellerate Program will start as an Industry 4.0 Trainee within Group Supply.
What you will do:
As an Industry 4.0 Trainee, you will be part of an innovative team focused on optimizing and advancing our manufacturing processes through the integration of cutting-edge technologies like 5G, Cloud, advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence and smart systems. This is an exciting opportunity for individuals who are eager to apply their expertise in data-driven solutions to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance productivity in a modern manufacturing environment.
You will bring:
Joining the team will offer you an exciting journey through business and technology where you will learn, be able to challenge, take decisions and most importantly have a lot of fun! We believe you can challenge us in who we're looking for and believe you have an interest for business/commercial management combined with a technical interest in the communications industry.
In addition, we believe you have:
* MSc in Data Science, Data Engineering, Industrial Engineering, or a related field
* Strong understanding of data analytics, machine learning, and AI techniques
* Familiarity with smart manufacturing technologies, including IoT, robotics, and automation
* Hands-on programming skills
* A global attitude and willingness to relocate internationally, with a desire and ability to work in a multicultural environment
* Keen interest to learn new things and to broaden experience
* Ability to collaborate, engage with and mobilize the organization to secure results
* Solid presentation and communication skills, and proficiency in English Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "756508-42966525". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Monika Nowicka +48 0000 Jobbnummer
9002732