e-Mobility Business Developer or Solution Manager
2025-01-07
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Do you want to build Scania's future and lead the electrification shift? The world of transport and logistics is electrifying rapidly and Scania is facing the biggest shift in our history. Our aspiration is to take a leading role in the transformation by introducing new tailor-made products, services and sustainable transport solutions. The customers are currently selecting partners for the coming years by approaching and comparing offers from different makes. Many are looking for a complete e-Mobility system together with partners rather than just a product. We therefore need to evaluate, develop and experiment with different business models. Scania's goal is to drive the shift towards more sustainable transport solutions.
At e-Solution Management we strive to fully understand our customers business to guide our organisation on what should be developed and offered to meet customers needs to make them profitable, sustainable and satisfied.
For this purpose we are now looking for an e-Mobility Business Developer or Solution Manager to join the e-Solution Management team at Scania Sales & Marketing.
We can offer you a key position within the fantastic e-Mobility team at Scania. In our department you will get the possibility to work together with people representing a mix of different cultures, ages, genders and experiences from Scania and other industries. What we all have in common is the strong commitment to drive the shift towards electrification in a fun and profitable way, both for our customers and Scania.
Job Responsibilities
In this role you will be responsible for:
Securing deep insights of our customers' business, where meeting with them and other key stakeholders is a natural part of your work.
Visualising and communicating insights on customer needs and solutions at all levels of our company.
Translating the customer problems, needs, painpoints and desires into demands for Scania to consider in product development and customer interaction.
Defining and verifying the value for the customers and for Scania. For example by building and testing a minimum viable product, proof of concept or running a programe with key target groups.
Acting as an e-Solution Management representative in cross-functional workstreams. Both internally at Scania Head office, but also towards the markets, safeguarding commercial interests with a customer first mindset
Supporting the Head of e-Solution Management with ad-hoc analyses on solution or business development related topics and to put together material and presentations for internal, external and C-level use.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-01-21. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Kristoffer Nyberg, Head of e-Solution Management, kristoffer.nyberg@scania.com
Ines Kasumovic, Solution Manager, ines.kasumovic@scania.com
Carl Dahlberg, Solution Manager, carl.dahlberg@scania.com
