E-Commerce Manager
2023-01-24
Who we are
We're here to connect you to what matters most, and by doing so, empowering societies. As a Telenor employee, you will be part of a large, international organization that goes beyond customers - we want to play an important role in the societies we serve. Being connected can change your life, and we're serious about helping our services make the widest possible impact.
We are looking for a driven, analytical and customer focused E-Commerce Manager to join our Digital Sales & Service team. Telenor is rapidly heading towards the digital future and we are looking for people with a natural proactive drive who wants to make a difference. Read more about Life at Telenor here.
What you'll do
As E-Commerce Manager you will play a key role in creating, managing, and executing the strategy for Telenor's Digital Channels Web and App. You will lead the daily work in the team that, among others consists, of Content creators, Web analysts, SEO Managers and CRO Managers.
Your key responsibilities
* Your goals will relate to increasing new sales, cross & upsell as well as driving traffic to our web and other channels.
* You will together with the Web Analyst be responsible for the post-campaign analysis - drawing on successes and failures, to identify tactics that are working to achieve our targets.
* Collaborate with colleagues and teams across the company (e.g. Business Managers, MarCom, other Sales Channels) towards building high-impact acquisition journeys.
* You'll drive the agenda and prioritization for our online sales chat.
* Identify new business opportunities, industry-wide trends, handle e-commerce related projects within Telenor and prioritize activities to ensure growth
Who are you
You have a sharp analytical and commercial mindset and love teamwork, both with your team and colleagues in other functions. You also have a growth hack mentality and are eager to try new ways of work and hypothesis to reach our targets.
Further qualifications:
* Great written and verbal communication skills (Swedish and English); ability to communicate clearly and in a compelling manner to audiences of various levels.
* Ability to execute on multiple projects and effectively establish priorities.
* Experience working with Adobe Analytics or Google Analytics
* Experience of CRO and a/b-testing
Our promise
A balanced workforce is key to our success. To secure that, we're committed to fostering a working environment where our employees are supported and empowered in all areas of their work. We promise you a company eager to learn and rapidly adapt to a digital world where you will be welcomed into a skilled team of professional and knowledgeable colleagues. In addition, you will get:
* A flexible way of work - have a lunch workout without having to rush back, be able to leave/pick up the kids from school, work from home when you need to? This is no problem if you make sure your team is happy and you perform and deliver your work.
* A generous health and benefit package with for example wellness grant, health insurance, "give me a break"-days, occupational pension and much more.
* Development programs to deepen your knowledge and broaden the competence.
Come join us now
If you are interested and would like to know more, please contact Elif Asimoglu Bodin, elif.asimoglu-bodin@telenor.se
, +46 734 252 635. Don't send your CV by mail - these will not be evaluated.
Application deadline: We evaluate candidates continuously so please apply today
Location: Stockholm
Good to know
