E-com Producer Holiday stand-in

Are you passionate about creating selling text and have a visual eye? Join us this summer as a holiday stand-in E-com Producer and contribute to our online success by creating captivating content and optimizing customer experiences. Apply now and be part of our exciting journey!
We offer you As a holiday stand-in E-com Producer, we give you the opportunity to participate in the development of Kappahls Online Sales. Your main task is to fill the site with updated and inspiring content. This includes e.g.:
Write selling and informative texts - for both products and other web content. Of course, SEO-adapted and with the customer experience in focus.
Enrich and administer products.
Receive and process e-com samples for our studio.
Your profile We are looking for you who have or are in the middle of a relevant education in e-commerce, textile/fashion, marketing or sales. It is merited if you have experience from similar roles, where you have worked with image and text processing, e-commerce and you have some experience managing some CMS tool and working in a PIM.
You are structured, communicative and have a commercial approach. You have an eye for the visual and have a great ability to express yourself in writing. Furthermore, you are unpretentious, structured, goal-oriented and motivated by good sales results. The fact that you are a team player and appreciate many contact areas and mastering Swedish and English is a prerequisite for this role.
You recognize yourself in our values - Inclusive, Courageous and Joyful.
Are you interested? The position is a full-time holiday stand-in approx 2 months, with planned start date June 1:st. Placement at our head office in Mölndal. Kappahl wants to be A Place To Belong therefore we in general work with a hybrid working environment, however for this position the majority of the working time will be in the office.
You apply easily by attaching your CV and answering a few questions (please refrain from sending us your personal letter). We apply continuous selection. If this position is of interest - please do not wait to send us your application! We look forward to your application by 28:th of April.
Kappahl celebrate diversity and strive to eliminate all forms of discrimination. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
If you have protected identity, contact hr@kappahl.com
, and you will get help with submitting your application.
Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 360 Kappahl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK, and online in more than 20 markets throughout Europe and Asia.
We want to make a difference in the fashion world and to lead the way by always keeping our promises: taking care of the world around us and minimizing the environmental impact for each garment. And at the same time fulfil our employee promise "We promise you the right to always be yourself - a place to belong". The Kappahl team consists of some 4,000 colleagues in eight countries, all with different backgrounds, ages, skills and styles. Our common motivation is to create a responsible world of fashion and offer fashion to a wide variety of people and lifestyles. A responsible fashion that feels right, for the bearer and for the world we live in. Today, more than 85% of the products are made of certified and/or preferred materials. Our goal is 100% by 2025 and Kappahl Group's overall climate goal is to halve the value chain's climate emissions by 2030.More information at www.kappahl.com. Ersättning
