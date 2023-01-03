Driving children to activities in Östermalm

Dina arbetsuppgifter Förbereda mat/mellanmål och köra barnen till och från olika aktiviteterna. Krav: Svenskt eller Europeiskt körkort Är detta du? Ansök nedan!
About the job Family in Östermalm needs help with picking up and dropping off children at sport activities in the afternoons. Mondays 15:00-18:00 Wednesdays 16:30-19:30 Tuesday once a month 14:00-17:00. Duties: Prepare meals/snacks and drive the children to and from the various activities. Requirements: Swedish or European driver's license Is this you? Apply below!