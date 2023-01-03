Driving children to activities in Östermalm

VivBon AB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Stockholm
2023-01-03


In english below
Familj på Östermalm behöver hjälp med att hämta och lämna barn på sportaktiviteter på eftermiddagar.
Måndagar 15:00-18:00
Onsdagar 16:30-19:30
Tisdag en gång per månad 14:00-17:00.

Publiceringsdatum
2023-01-03

Dina arbetsuppgifter
Förbereda mat/mellanmål och köra barnen till och från olika aktiviteterna.
Krav: Svenskt eller Europeiskt körkort
Är detta du? Ansök nedan!

About the job
Family in Östermalm needs help with picking up and dropping off children at sport activities in the afternoons.
Mondays 15:00-18:00
Wednesdays 16:30-19:30
Tuesday once a month 14:00-17:00.
Duties:
Prepare meals/snacks and drive the children to and from the various activities.
Requirements: Swedish or European driver's license
Is this you? Apply below!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-02
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Vivbon AB (org.nr 559114-0594), https://vivbon.se/jobb/
Erik Dahlbergsgatan 55 (visa karta)
115 57  STOCKHOLM

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Jobbnummer
7311626

