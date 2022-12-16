Driver/Gardner/Handyman Stockholm
2022-12-16
Driver/Gardner/Handyman
We are looking for an experienced Driver / Gardner / Handyman at the Residence of the Ambassador, with a valid EU driver's license, a clean driving record with no traffic violations and willing to work on weekends as needed.
Driver responsibilities include but not limited to:
• Driving daily to the desired destinations
• Maintaining the vehicle safe and clean
• Using navigation apps to determine the best route
• Maintaining and cleaning the assigned vehicle
• Map out driving routes ahead of time to determine the most expedient trip
• Ensure the car seats are clean and comfortable for all riders
• Book car wash and detailing services to maintain interior and exterior cleanliness of the car
Requirements
• Proven experience as a Driver
• A valid EU driver's license
• A clean driving record
• Minimum visual acuity of 20/50 (or corrected to 20/50)
• Familiarity with GPS devices
• Knowledge of area roads and neighborhoods
• Ability to lift heavy packages and luggage
• Availability to occasionally take weekend and night shifts
• A polite and professional disposition
• Ability to remain calm in stressful driving situations (e.g. at rush hour)
• A high school diploma.
• Discretion and confidentiality are mandatory
Gardner / Handyman's responsibilities include but not limited to:
• Install and maintain seasonal plants
• Mow, trim and fertilize green spaces
• Mulch, edge and weed gardens
• Prune and trim trees and bushes
• Maintain all gardening equipment and machinery, e.g. mowers, etc.
• Monitor and maintain the health of plants
• Deal with pest problems that could damage plants
• Keep gardens and green spaces clear of debris and litter
• Regularly check the residence and surrounding grounds
• Undertake any repair or work in and around the residence and grounds as needed/instructed
• Checking the safe operation of electrical equipment
• General DIY and maintenance
• Simple repairs e.g. minor plumbing, changing light bulbs, unblocking drains, etc.
Requirements and skills
• An interest for Gardening
• Familiarity with landscaping
• Knowledge of local pests and how to eliminate them
• Knowledge of state health and safety regulations for landscaping
• The ability to lift heavy objects
• The ability to remain on your feet for long periods of time
• A love of the outdoors and plant life
• Experience as a handyman
• Must have high regard to health and safety rules
• Experience with plumbing and electrical systems.
• Ability to work with hardware tools and power equipment.
About the employment
Salary: Fixed salary
Salary type: Fixed monthly
Terms of employment: Full Time
Where is the workplace?: The workplace is located in Stockholm
The employer: United Arab Emirates Embassy in Stockholm
If you feel you qualify for this job, please send your personal letter and CV to: residencestaffstockholm@gmail.com
Recruitment takes place on an ongoing basis, so send in your application as soon as possible. Probationary employment of six months is applied when the position is filled. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Permanent employment, 100% Ersättning
Fixed salary Fixed monthly salary
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-16
E-post: residencestaffstockholm@gmail.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embassy Of The United Arab Emirates Stockholm
