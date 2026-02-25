Domain Expert in Enterprise Mobility
Certified Konsult Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-02-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Certified Konsult Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
, Västerås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking an experienced SOTI Domain Subject Matter Expert (SME) at L3 capability level to lead and support enterprise mobility environments across global operations. The primary responsibility is to architect, plan, and execute the migration of a large-scale device fleet from SOTI MobiControl (on-prem) to SOTI MobiCloud (SaaS) while providing advanced troubleshooting, optimization, and lifecycle management.
The ideal candidate brings deep expertise in Android Enterprise, rugged mobility platforms (Honeywell & Zebra), enterprise integrations via Cloud Link Agent, and large-scale industrial environments.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Migration & Architecture
• Lead the end-to-end migration from SOTI MobiControl on-prem to SOTI MobiCloud.
• Design Android Enterprise fully managed, work profile, and dedicated device deployments.
• Align SOTI configuration, profiles, compliance rules, and architecture with cloud best practices.
• Collaborate with security, networking, and infrastructure teams.
L3 Support & Operations
• Serve as top-tier escalation for MobiControl/MobiCloud issues.
• Troubleshoot agent behavior, deployment failures, device check-in issues, and OEM-specific challenges.
• Optimize performance and automation using scripts and SOTI APIs.
Automation & Scripting
• Develop advanced SOTI scripts, automation flows, and REST-API integrations.
• Implement workflow efficiencies across device lifecycle.
RUGGED DEVICE & PLATFORM EXPERTISE
Honeywell Devices
• Honeywell Mobility Edge platforms (CT, Thor, Dolphin).
• Honeywell Enterprise Launcher, DCP, SDK integrations.
• Deep knowledge of scanning, peripherals, key remapping, and device APIs.
Zebra Devices
• Expertise with TC, MC, WT, ET series.
• Zebra StageNow, MX Extensions, OEMConfig, DataWedge.
• Troubleshooting printing, scanning, networking, and EMM integrations.
Android Enterprise Specialization
• Android Enterprise provisioning, zero-touch, managed Google Play.
• OEMConfig policies, compliance frameworks, and platform hardening.
• Knowledge of AOSP variants and industrial integrations.
CLOUD LINK AGENT & ENTERPRISE INTEGRATION EXPERTISE
Cloud Link Agent (CLA)
• Architect, deploy, and manage Cloud Link Agent for secure hybrid connectivity.
• Configure HA setups, certificates, routing, and secure tunnels.
• Troubleshoot CLA service dependencies and connector failures.
Identity & Directory Integrations
Active Directory (AD)
• LDAP/LDAPS integrations, authentication, user/device mapping.
Entra ID (Azure AD)
• OAuth/OIDC integrations.
• Conditional Access for Android Enterprise.
• Certificates, token management, API permissions.
Google Services & Android Integrations
• Managed Google Play, zero-touch, private app publishing.
• Integrations with Google EMM services, Play Integrity, and device attestation.
Enterprise App Integrations
• Integrating internal and third-party systems using REST APIs.
• Automating LOB app deployments, provisioning, and lifecycle flows.
GENERAL SKILLS & EXPERIENCE
• 5-10+ years in Enterprise Mobility Management.
• 4+ years with SOTI MobiControl/MobiCloud.
• Experience with rugged mobility in logistics, retail, manufacturing.
• Strong knowledge of industrial Wi-Fi tuning (802.11 k/r/v).
• Excellent communication and stakeholder management.
PREFERRED CERTIFICATIONS
• SOTI MobiControl Certification.
• Honeywell or Zebra certifications.
• Android Enterprise Professional/Expert.
• ITIL Foundation.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-27
E-post: jobs@certifiedkonsult.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Certified Konsult Sweden AB
(org.nr 559241-4915) Jobbnummer
9764131