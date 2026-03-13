Domain Architect
Do you want to help shape the future of Tre's IT landscape? We are now looking for an experienced and driven Domain Architect to take architectural leadership in our transformation program around our Customer engagement and Sales & Marketing area.
About the role
As a Domain Architect you hold the overall architectural responsibility for our CRM and Sales domain and play a central role in one of our most important transformation journeys. You lead the architectural direction as we move from custom-built solutions to a modern, data-driven and standardized CRM ecosystem.
You are responsible for defining and realizing the target architecture, ensuring coherence and continuous development as business needs evolve. This includes close collaboration with sales as well as daily interaction with product teams, developers and other architects. You support teams in creating and following relevant roadmaps and ensure that initiatives and projects are feasible through early assessments of technology choices, risks, regulatory considerations and design requirements. Once the initial transformation is in place the role transitions into long-term domain ownership where you drive the roadmap, target architecture, and ongoing evolution of the domain.
A key part of the role is understanding the current architectural landscape, identifying gaps and driving the organization toward future solutions. You also contribute to developing and refining our architectural standards, policies and guidelines and play an active role in raising architectural maturity across the organization.
This role can be based in Stockholm, Gothenburg or Malmö.
You can look forward to
- leading the architectural work for one of our most strategically important transformations
- working in an environment shaped by modern technology, AI-driven development and data-driven platforms
- collaborating closely with skilled, engaged and cross-functional teams
- be part of Sweden's best workplaces according to Great Place To Work and that we are a proud partner of Women in Tech and Tjejer Kodar
Who you are
You bring solid experience as a senior architect, ideally from a Domain Architect role in large transformation programs. You navigate complex environments with ease and combine a strategic, long-term view with the ability to translate architecture into clear direction.
Strong knowledge of platforms like Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, Amdocs and frameworks such as TM Forum is highly valued. Experience from the telecom industry is a strong advantage. You stay up to date on industry trends, technology developments and relevant regulations.
You are analytical, structured, and able to challenge, simplify and drive progress. With a strong ability to see the bigger picture and contribute fresh perspectives you handle complex topics with clarity. You communicate effectively-written and verbal-and build trust through clear, responsive and stable collaboration.
If you have any questions about the role, you are warmly welcome to contact hiring manager Mats Andersson (mats.andersson@tre.se
).
Welcome with your application!
We are accepting applications through this advertisement and will hold interviews on an ongoing basis. A cover letter is not required, but we would like you to attach a CV and answer the questions we have asked below when you apply. We use tests to ensure objective assessments are connected with selection. The position may be filled before the application deadline. Background checks are carried out on the final candidate.
We are driven by constantly trying to improve things in new and different ways. Of course, we are at the forefront of developing future networks.
We see ourselves as a crucial part of Sweden's social structure because we know that reliable connectivity is a necessary foundation stone in today's digital world. That's why we see it as our job to keep our mobile network up and running year-round, 24/7, to ensure you can always count on being connected when you need it most.
Tre was born as a challenger and is an organization in constant motion. We strive to be at the forefront of everything we do. We are convinced that the people at Tre are decisive for our development.
No matter how you start your journey at Tre, there are endless opportunities to grow and develop with us.
WE THINK LIKE CHALLENGERS - In a constantly changing world, we stay curious and open minded. Born with a challenger mindset, we love pushing boundaries.
WE WORK LIKE CHAMPIONS - As true champions, we always do our best. We take ownership, set clear goals and stay focused. Together we 're on a winning streak.
WE ACT LIKE BUDDIES - Free to be ourselves, we treat each other with respect. Together we make a friendly bunch, born, and one tough force. Ersättning
