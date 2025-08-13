Document Manager
Vattenfall AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Solna Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Solna
2025-08-13
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is a leading European energy company driving the transition to a sustainable energy system. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years and now have a mission of working for fossil freedom. We employ around 21.000 people in Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, France and the UK.
Job Description
Do you want to shape the future?
Developing and constructing a wind farm project is a complex process, managed by a multidisciplinary team of people and involving multiple components. Coordinating these resources effectively is crucial to ensuring that each project is constructed within agreed budget, timeline, quality and safety parameters. The Document Manager works alongside the Project- and Package Managers as well as Construction Leads and O&M Package Managers and will be responsible for managing the documentation aspects of construction and O&M sites (including activities in early project stages and procurement activities).
Your tasks and responsibilities as a Document Manager
We offer an exciting and varied position within Vattenfall's Wind business - a rapidly growing field offering excellent career opportunities. The role sits in the Project Delivery team Onshore and includes the following responsibilities:
The Onshore Document Managers will support windfarms in development, construction and operation phases within all locations.
The Onshore Document Managers manage processes and documents in a standardised way, in-line with BA Wind and IEC 61335-1 and ISO9001.
The Document Manager will be responsible for managing wind farm documentation within the Onshore Document Management System SharePoint.
The Document Manager will facilitate the completion of the Hand-Over-Take-Over tool in SharePoint to ensure documents are tagged and signed off appropriately.
Report progress utilising Power Bi or similar systems.
Responsible for the population of SAP DMS with required documentation.
The Document Manager will provide Document Control support for all markets.
SPOC (single point of contact) for processing documentation.
Quality check, receive, distribute and track documentation.
DMS, maintaining version control, metadata and system users.
Follow document control procedures and processes.
Maintain and Manage Master Document Register.
Manage workflows between Vattenfall and our Contractors for documents requiring review and approvals, based on information in our contracts and Master Document Register.
Manage internal and external permissions within SharePoint or similar systems.
Ongoing evaluation of internal and external document quality, performance and adherence to requirements.
Facilitate internal and external Document Management meetings.
Train internal and external project team members with the use of SharePoint.
Ensure the timely turnaround of documentation issued internally or received externally.
Prepare documentation and reports in preparation for handover to O&M or Investors.
Our Organisation
Energy is our contribution to quality of life - day after day. With around 21,000 colleagues Vattenfall provides comprehensive electricity and heating offerings to several million customers in northern Europe. For the work ahead we need people who are fully dedicated to our customers and to a sustainable society - people like you.
Within Project Delivery we focus on the people and put a lot of effort into creating a psychologically safe working environment. We are therefore looking for honest and open individuals with a positive mindset who are able to work in a team and build strong relationships to fit into our culture. We hope to find someone who is proactive in identifying opportunities for improvement and learning. Since we work across several countries, good command of the English language (both verbally and written) is important.
Qualifications
You have around 2-3 years' experience in a similar position.
Strong oral, written and interpersonal communication skills.
Experience in document management systems, preferably SharePoint or similar.
Experience in managing technical documentation particularly in Engineering Industry.
Proficient in SharePoint, SAP DMS, MS Word, MS Excel, MS Visio, MS PowerPoint.
Strong organisational and coordination skills.
Ability to adapt to tight deadlines, heavy workloads and frequent changes in priorities.
Experience of working cross culturally and across global locations.
You can work autonomously in a project team environment while continuously gathering input from various internal stakeholders such as engineers and project managers.
You have the ability to work methodically focusing on details.
Strong team player with the ability to influence over a wide network of co-worker relationships and work in multicultural teams.
You are able to work and communicate effectively with others in order to achieve a shared goal.
You are results-orientated, and able to produce concise information.
Proactive approach to Health, Safety and Environment topics.
Willingness to take on ad hoc tasks and contribute driving innovation.
Additional Information
Our offer
We offer good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams, and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
Location
Solna, Stockholm.
Contact Information
We welcome your CV in English, no later than 22nd August. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
For more information about the position please contact the hiring manager Lisa Pietschmann, lisa.pietschmann@vattenfall.de
. For more information about the recruitment process please contact our recruiter Catalina Roa Rodriguez via mail: catalina.roarodriguez@vattenfall.com
.
Trade union representatives in Sweden: Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna), Anders Bohlin (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Per-Aron Fjällström (SEKO). To get in contact, call Vattenfall 's switchboard: +46 8 739 50 00. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
9455849