Doctoral student in Biomedicine
2025-09-17
Örebro University and the School of Medical Sciences are looking for a doctoral student for the doctoral programme in Medical Science with specialisation in Biomedicine, concluding with a doctoral degree.
Start date: autumn 2025.
Project description
Join the X-HiDE/ROSETTA research collaboration to develop and evaluate hybrid modelling approaches that integrate mechanistic models of inflammation and diet-inflammation interactions with statistical models using large-scale molecular data. The project aims to improve disease phenotype classification and deepen mechanistic understanding across inflammation driven complex diseases, and dietary response types. This interdisciplinary work connects bioinformatics and systems biology approaches with precision medicine, and responsive nutrition, and is integrated with international and industry partners.
The PhD position is located at the School of Medical Sciences (MV), Örebro University, a modern and expanding university with approximately 1,600 employees and 17,000 students. MV also hosts the university's medical program and drives several research centers primarily focused on inflammation, metabolism, and nutrition.
X-HiDE, Exploring Inflammation in Health and Disease, is a strategic research initiative at Örebro University. Using a systems-analytical approach, and employing different kinds of modelling approaches, X-HiDE explores the mechanisms of inflammation across different diseases to investigate shared and distinct inflammatory phenotypes. The Research Center Responsive Nutrition, ROSETTA@oru, is a multidisciplinary research initiative focused on the complex interactions between diet and human gut, metabolic and mental health. By combining advanced molecular analysis with clinical studies, ROSETTA aims to identify how and when individual differences affect dietary health effects. The project explores how food can be used as a tool to prevent or manage inflammation-mediated disorders, such as IBS, IBD and various mental disorders and supports the development of personalized nutrition strategies. Both environments are part of Örebro University's new Center for Food and Health and bring together interdisciplinary expertise and collaborate closely together and with academic, clinical, and industrial partners to advance precision medicine and translational research. The Bioinformatics group at Örebro University is an integrated part of both centres, with focus on new methods for analysing and modelling molecular data, cellular mechanisms and clinical phenotypes, based on both statistics/machine learning and computational mechanistic modelling. The group specializes in analysing complex OMICs datasets (e.g., transcriptomics, proteomics, microbiota) to uncover biosignatures and causal mechanisms in health and disease. Their work connects systems biology, statistical learning, and translational medicine, with applications in inflammation research, gut-brain interactions, and personalized nutrition.
Supervision: You will be supervised by Dirk Repsilber (prof bioinformatics, principal supervisor) and a team of assistant supervisors from both research platforms, X-HiDE and Rosetta.
The programme, the doctoral studentship, entry requirements and selection
To see the job advertisement in its entirety visit https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/job/?jid=20250281
Information
For more information about the programme and the doctoral studentship, contact Professor Dirk Repsilber (dirk.repsilber@oru.se
) or the head of unit, Senior Lecturer Liza Ljungberg (liza.ljungberg@oru.se
).
At Örebro University, we expect each member of staff to be open to development and change; take responsibility for their work and performance; demonstrate a keen interest in collaboration and contribute to development; as well as to show respect for others by adopting a constructive and professional approach.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterised by openness, trust and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application to the programme and for the doctoral studentship
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
• CV
• Copies of the original certificate and official transcript for Bachelor's degree
• Copies of the original certificate and official transcript for Master's degree
• Independent project (degree project)
• Other relevant documents, course and degree certificates verifying eligibility
• Statement about your research interests and their relevance to the position
As a main rule, application documents and attachments are to be written in Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, or English. Certificates and documents in other languages verifying your qualifications and experience must be translated by an authorised translator to Swedish or English. A list of authorised translators can be obtained from Kammarkollegiet (the Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency), www.kammarkollegiet.se/engelska/start.
When you apply for admission, you automatically also apply for a doctoral studentship.
More information for applicants will be found on our career site: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/applicants-and-external-experts/
The application deadline is 31st October 2025. We look forward to receiving your application!
As we have already made our choices in terms of external collaboration partners and marketing efforts for this recruitment process, we decline any contact with recruitment agencies and advertisers.
