Doctoral Student
2025-10-07
Doctoral Student in Bayesian Approaches for Real-Time, Risk-Aware Trajectory Planning
This position offers a unique opportunity to work at the intersection of statistical machine learning, control theory, and transport safety, in collaboration with researchers at Chalmers and the University of Gothenburg. You will explore how Bayesian methods can enable risk-aware, real-time trajectory planning and contribute to the development of autonomous vehicles that are both safe and trustworthy.
About us
You will join the Systems and Control division at the Department of Electrical Engineering, where PhD students, postdocs, and senior researchers collaborate on modelling and numerical optimization in robotics, electromobility, and autonomous driving.
The team is international and combines expertise in control, optimization, and statistical inference. A key strength is the close collaboration between Chalmers and the University of Gothenburg, creating a broad and dynamic research environment.
We value openness, inclusion, and a supportive atmosphere where all team members can thrive.
We offer a stimulating research and learning environment with advanced PhD courses in areas such as optimal control, machine learning, and probability theory. The working language is English, and our team is international and collaborative.
About the research project
Autonomous vehicles must plan safe trajectories in interactive traffic, where many possible futures must be considered. Current methods struggle with the exponential growth of scenario trees used in trajectory planning, making real-time control difficult.
This PhD project will apply Bayesian Experimental Design to efficiently select which scenarios or control actions to evaluate, balancing safety and computational effort. You will compare deep learning-based methods and probabilistic machine learning approaches, and explore extensions to active reachability analysis-contributing to safer and more trustworthy automated driving.
Who we are looking for
To be eligible for this position, you must have (or be close to completing) a Master's degree (120 credits) or a Magister degree (60 credits) in Mathematics, Physics, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or a related field. A strong mathematical foundation and excellent academic performance are expected.
For applicants with a degree earned outside Sweden, a four-year Bachelor's degree is accepted.
What you will do
• Conduct research on Bayesian methods for real-time, risk-aware trajectory planning in autonomous driving.
• Develop, implement, and evaluate algorithms for scenario pruning, control action selection, and reachability analysis.
• Compare advanced deep learning-based methods with probabilistic approaches.
• Collaborate with researchers at Chalmers, the University of Gothenburg, and international experts in Bayesian inference and optimal control.
• Present your results at international conferences and publish in leading journals.
• Contribute to a collaborative, inclusive team environment, with opportunities to co-supervise MSc students and engage in teaching.
Contract terms
• The Doctoral student positions are fully funded from start.
• The position is limited to four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
• Doctoral studies require physical presence throughout the entire study period. A valid residence permit must be presented by the study start date; otherwise the admission may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a Doctoral student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence.
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
For those interested in learning Swedish, free language courses are available to all PhD students. While knowledge of Swedish is not required for teaching or research, many students choose to take these courses to enrich their experience at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A brief motivation as to why you are interested in this position.
Bachelor's and, if available, master's thesis together with the transcripts.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
Application deadline: 30 November, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Nikolce Murgovskinikolce.murgovski@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward.
Enligt kollektivavtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
