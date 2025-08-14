Dispatch & Access Coordinator
Arelion Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Solna Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Solna
2025-08-14
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Arelion Sweden AB i Solna
, Karlstad
eller i hela Sverige
The main responsibility as Dispatch & Access Coordinator is to arrange & coordinate dispatch of Field Engineer to site based on ticket information. Also act as point of contact between requester and Field Level Maintenance partnerArrange & coordinate dispatch of Field Engineer to site based on ticket information.
- Managing site access for field engineers.
- Create and validate the inbound site related requests from customers.
- Support in logistics and shipping of materials needed for site activity
- Act as point of contact between requester and Field Level Maintenance partner for site access or shipping issues
Requirement :
- Technical degree and experience from the telecommunications business.
- Excellent communication skills, verbal, and writing
- Experience in Service Desk.
- Experience in working with field engineers.
- Customer-oriented mindset
- You excel at building and maintaining strong relationships with both internal stakeholders and external suppliers.
Experience: A minimum of five years' experience within the telecommunications' industry.
Education: Post-secondary education/university degree is essential.
(ITIL certified, or a similar management framework, would be advantageous)
Skills: Office365 package , Telecom skills (IP, WDM, fiber, site) , IT development projects, ITIL
Language: Fluent English (written and spoken) , + native language could be beneficial
From humble beginnings in the early 1990s, we have become connectivity partner of choice to the world's largest content providers, operators and enterprises. In the past, our network laid the very foundations of the Internet revolution and today it's enabling digitalization throughout business and society.
Arelion, formerly Telia Carrier, is owned by Polhem Infra, a Swedish investment company backed by some of the largest Swedish public pension funds. We started building our network in 1993, when our Autonomous System, AS1299, was allocated, and we've grown organically ever since. Our network now stretches 70,000 kms across Europe, North America and Asia and lets you connect directly to more than 2,300 wholesale customers in more than 125 countries. With more than 450 local access partners around the world, we are the backbone of your business, wherever you are.
Arelion provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by relevant local laws. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Arelion Sweden AB
(org.nr 556583-2226), https://www.arelion.com/ Arbetsplats
Arelion Jobbnummer
9458378