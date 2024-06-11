Dishwasher
Application Dishwasher
Ett Hem is a small exclusive hotel in central Stockholm with 22 hotel rooms and a restaurant that caters to both residents and external guests. Ett Hem opened in May 2012 and has since then established itself on the hotel market as one of Stockholm's better hotels.
Ett Hem provides a very high level of service and is personal and tailored.
We are looking for someone with good experience from work as a dishwasher and gardener. Furthermore, also handle luggage and be able to converse with hotel guests. You must be stress-resistant and able to handle varied tasks and work flexibly.
Requirement:
· Fluent in English and Sri Lankan
• At least 4 years of experience as a dishwasher Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-11
E-post: work@etthem.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ett Hem Sverige AB
(org.nr 556786-3377)
Sköldungagatan 2 (visa karta
)
114 27 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8741663