Director Partnerships, Ecosystem
Aktiebolaget Electrolux / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-08-05
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, Danderyd
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Join us in shaping the future of connected living
The Director Partnerships is a key leadership role within the Ecosystem organization, responsible for defining, building, and scaling Electrolux's global partnerships ecosystem. The role will drive the partnerships strategy to enable connected experiences, new business models, and ecosystem growth, ensuring seamless integration with product and digital roadmaps.
Reporting to the Head of (VP) Ecosystem, this is a senior leadership role where strategy meets execution, ideal for someone who thrives in complex environments and is passionate about building meaningful collaborations at scale. The role combines strategic direction, commercial partnership development, and hands-on execution, ensuring that partnerships translate into measurable consumer and business value across regions and product lines.
What you will do
Shape the partnerships strategy
Define and lead the global partnerships strategy aligned with product, digital, and ecosystem priorities
Identify emerging ecosystem opportunities (e.g. smart home platforms, digital services, integrations)
Build and maintain a prioritized pipeline of high-impact partners
Build and grow strategic partnerships
Identify, assess, and select strategic partners based on business impact, market potential, and ecosystem relevance
Lead the development of partnerships from initial evaluation through negotiation and execution
Establish long-term, value-driven partner relationships
Drive execution and integration
Ensure partnerships translate into real consumer value through product integration
Collaborate with Product, R&D, and Digital teams to enable scalable implementations
Champion partner-enabled experiences across markets and product lines
Own governance and performance
Define and implement partnership governance frameworks and processes
Monitor partnership performance and drive continuous optimization
Establish KPIs, dashboards, and measurable outcomes
What You'll Deliver
You will collaborate closely with teams across the organization, including:
Product Strategy & Planning
R&D and Connectivity
Digital Experience & Design
Procurement
Regional product and ecosystem teams
Who You Are
Experience & Skills
7+ years in strategic partnerships, business development, or ecosystem roles
Proven experience building and scaling global partnerships
Strong understanding of digital ecosystems, platforms, or connected products
Excellent commercial acumen and negotiation skills
Experience working in complex, cross-functional environments
Leadership Qualities
Strategic thinker with strong execution focus
Collaborative and influence-driven leader
Structured and data-driven decision-maker
Resilient and adaptable in a fast-changing environment
Why Join Us
This is a unique opportunity to shape the future of connected ecosystems in a global organization. You'll work at the intersection of technology, partnerships, and consumer experience, with the mandate to drive tangible business impact.
Where you will be based:
Primary location: Stockholm, Sweden
This is a full-time position, based in our Global Headquarters in Stockholm (Sweden).
We are proud of our culture of inclusivity and diversity. At our Global Headquarters we have 60+ nationalities working together for our common goals. You will be part of this dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits highlights
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family-friendly benefits
Insurance policy plan
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aktiebolaget Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
105 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux AB Jobbnummer
10022396