Director Industry Analyst Relations (755876)

Director Industry Analyst Relations
2025-03-14
Join our Team
About this opportunity
Come and work in one of the most exciting teams on Ericsson group/corporate level for communications ! Ericsson is seeking an Industry Analyst Relations Manager, covering APAC and Europe based analysts, to join our global Industry Analyst Relations team. This is a high-profile role within Ericsson that includes managing relationships with key analyst houses and individual analysts, whom we regard among Ericsson's most influential external audiences.
The Analyst Relations Manager will ensure Ericsson is represented accurately and favourably, when applicable, to ensure the company's leadership in key analyst reports and publications, which are cited by many of the company's prospects. The AR manager will organise briefings/inquiries for analysts, plan and execute analyst days and identify opportunities for building relationships and engaging with the wider analyst population.
What you will do
• Manage and build relationships with individual analysts within prioritised analyst houses and regional technology influencers , understanding their research coverage and areas of interest to ensure we provide them with the most relevant information.
• Keep abreast with their influence and activity on Social media e.g LinkedIn , X ...
• Through strong analyst relationships enable advisory on reports and who to source for relevant analyst quotes and message testing.
• Identify opportunities for contribution/exposure in upcoming analyst reports helping to establish and solidify our presence in certain product areas.
• Work with team colleagues who serve as liaisons with Ericsson's business areas and Group Functions
• Map analyst insights with Ericsson's portfolio roadmap and develop plan for working with priority analysts.
• Plan and execute interactions with prioritized industry analysts and work with content teams to deliver important company, strategy and technology information
• Manage and conduct regular briefings with key analysts and respond to research enquiries.
• Represent Ericsson and support industry analyst activities during relevant events in Europe and APAC
You will bring
• Minimum of 5 years of experience in either analyst relations, investor relations, media relations or a communications role
• University degree in Business, Marketing, Communications or equivalent training/experience
• Ability to build and maintain relationships internally and with industry analysts
• Understanding of industry analyst firms' business models
• Market and industry understanding
• General business and economic insight
• Understanding of Ericsson and its portfolio
• Fluency with digital communications channels
• Attention to detail and project management skills
• English language skills (spoken and written)
• Working cooperatively with people and independently
• Leadership ability
• Adapting and responding to constant change
• Ability to work under pressure and under deadline while managing several projects simultaneously.
Application
We look forward to your application with CV in English. We target 60% attendance at office.
Please send in your application in English as soon as possible since the process is ongoing.
Please note that we do not accept, proceed, or respond for applications sent via e-mail.
If you have specific questions, you are welcome to contact Raheleh Rouhani, Sr. Recruiter at raheleh.rouhani@ericsson.com
Location: Stockholm, Sweden alternatively Reading / London, UK.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
