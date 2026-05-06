Director, Customer Innovation Strategy, Execution & Workflow
Cytiva Sweden AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2026-05-06
, Östhammar
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Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Director, Customer Innovation Strategy, Execution and Workflow is responsible for delivering Cytiva's customer-driven innovation agenda for priority strategic accounts. Working collaboratively across the organization, they will design, execute and govern high-impact innovation collaborations that accelerate customer outcomes and strengthen Cytiva's position as a strategic innovation partner.
This is an onsite position based in Uppsala, Sweden part of the Chief Technology Organization (CTO) and reports to the Vice President, External Innovation Partnerships.
What you will do:
Create customer innovation strategies and execution plans for priority accounts, partnering with GSAs and BUs to shape innovation plans, maintain strategic partnerships, and align initiatives to Cytiva's broader innovation agenda.
Serve as one of the primary executive interfaces for strategic customers, co-leading joint steering committees, aligning on collaboration scope, governance, roles, and timelines, and ensuring disciplined execution and follow-through.
Enable and govern strategic innovation collaborations by partnering closely with Legal and IP to structure, negotiate, and secure agreements that protect Cytiva's interests while enabling impactful partnerships.
Build and scale enterprise innovation processes and operating models, including standardized opportunity intake, evaluation, governance, and EIP team workflows to ensure predictable delivery and high-quality decision-making.
Drive enterprise alignment, capability, and continuous improvement by equipping GSADs and BU partners with tools and guidance, providing oversight and direction to cross-functional teams, and championing operational excellence in customer-centric innovation.
Who you are:
Bachelor's degree in a relevant field such as Business, Engineering, Life Sciences, Biotechnology, or a related discipline.
Experience leading strategic, customer-facing innovation initiatives, with demonstrated success designing and executing complex partnerships such as joint development programs, co-creation models, and collaborative R&D with priority or strategic customers.
Proven ability to lead cross-functional collaboration in highly matrixed environments, partnering effectively with Commercial, R&D, Business Units, Legal, IP, and executive stakeholders to align priorities, resolve ambiguity, and deliver results without direct line authority.
Expertise in governance, operating models, and process design, including building and scaling standardized workflows, intake processes, and governance structures that enable disciplined execution, high-quality decision-making, and scalability.
Strong executive-level communication, influence, and business acumen, enabling effective engagement with senior customers and leaders, facilitation of steering committees, negotiation of complex collaboration agreements, and translation of innovation opportunities into long-term strategic value.
Must be able to travel up to 40% of time, including some international travel.
Cytiva, a Danaher operating company, offers a broad array of comprehensive, competitive benefit programs that add value to our lives. Whether it's a health care program or paid time off, our programs contribute to life beyond the job. Check out our benefits at Danaher Benefits Info. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cytiva Sweden AB
(org.nr 556108-1919)
Björkgatan 30 (visa karta
)
751 84 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Cytiva Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9896161