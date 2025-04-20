Director, Cloud Advisory
2025-04-20
At AstraZeneca, we transform innovative ideas into life-changing medicines. By joining us, you're embarking on a journey where big thinking and collaboration turn the impossible into reality. We are committed to revolutionizing medicine and embracing scientific breakthroughs to address the unmet needs of patients across the globe. We dedicate our efforts to areas where we can make significant impacts and breathe life into groundbreaking ideas.
The Opportunity
Join us as Director, Cloud Advisory at our vibrant R&D site in Gothenburg Sweden. In this role you will be part of the global Cloud Enablement team, which plays a crucial role in unlocking the potential of our multi-cloud environments. This opportunity is perfect for someone passionate about delivering high value cloud-based solutions across an expansive enterprise and enjoys working in a fast moving and dynamic environment.
Role Overview
We are seeking a visionary leader to join a global team focused on enabling the R&D business in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud technologies. In this pivotal role, you will engage senior stakeholders in order to understand their strategic objectives and how cloud technologies can accelerate their delivery. Working with our team of cloud solution engineers, you will be a catalyst in advising project, product, and platform teams, driving value through strategic cloud adoption and optimization strategies.
The role holder is accountable for the cloud estate underpinning R&D's platforms and applications, specifically for defining the demand plan, required resources and ensuring successful delivery of cloud solutions. A focus on innovation, automation and continuous improvement is required to improve efficiency and effectiveness.
Key Responsibilities
*
Demand & Delivery Management: Engage executives to accelerate business outcomes through cloud solutions. Capture and forecast the demand for cloud services to ensure the successful deployment of projects.
*
Continuous improvement: Establish and own mechanisms that improve cycle times and reduce waste. Promote Lean/Agile ways of working and mind-sets.
*
Customer Experience: Ensure feedback mechanisms are in place to understand and respond to customer sentiment
*
Stakeholder Management: Identify and manage key stakeholders, ensuring they understand the opportunities and challenges around cloud adoption
*
Vendor Management: Build strong relationships with cloud service providers to negotiate contracts and explore new services or technologies.
*
Innovative Leadership: Stay at the forefront of emerging cloud technologies, advising on industry trends and potential opportunities.
*
Cloud Strategy Development: Collaborate with stakeholders to craft and implement a cloud strategy that aligns with business goals and cutting-edge technological advances.
*
Performance Optimization: Continually improve cloud performance through optimization, cost-saving initiatives, and capabilities enhancement.
Qualifications & Skills
*
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.
*
Proven experience of project or solution delivery in cloud environments. Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities in a dynamic environment.
*
Good understanding of cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) and associated services.
*
Superior communication skills to convey technical ideas effectively to non-technical audiences.
*
Experience of working in agile teams using methodologies such as SCRUM and SAFe and use of Jira and Confluence
Preferred Skills
*
Cloud certifications
*
LEAN/Agile certifications
*
Experience in managing hybrid and multi-cloud strategies.
Apply Today
Be part of a visionary company that values diversity, inclusion, and innovation. If you're ready to embrace this exciting leadership role and drive AstraZeneca's success, we want to hear from you!
We welcome your application today but no later than May 7 at the latest.
