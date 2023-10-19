Director Assistant

We are looking for a Director Assistant in our Stockholm office, the major responsibilities as below:
Meeting arrangement (booking, meeting minutes, action point follow up etc.)
Manage business travel booking, reimbursement, etc.
Manage Director calendar and meeting agenda
Arrange internal and external meeting
Participate activity organization and atmosphere building
Qualifications & experience
To be successful in this role the candidate should have more than 2 years' experience of working as an executive assistant preferably in a public and/or international company.
Excellent working proficiency in English (written and spoken), good Chinese Mandarin and Swedish.
Advanced MS office skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)
A Bachelor Degree or equivalent background is required.
High service mentality
A self-starter with the ability to work independently and own projects within areas like internal process improvements and internal/external activities
Work in multicultural, multi-functional and cross-site organizations.
Ambitious, interested and ability to learn new things.
Flexible

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-18
E-post: dimitris.lyris@co-workertech.com

