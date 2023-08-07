Digital Product Leader - Ikea Knowledge Graph
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2023-08-07
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige
About us...
We are on the journey to consolidate the digital capabilities at Retail Concept across the leadership areas IKEA Retail Experience, Brand & Marketing, Learning and Development and Expansion. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change and development, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things so IKEA can be an even better home furnishing retailer in the future.
The main products in the Retail Concept digital capability area are:
IKEA digital design system - Skapa
Digital retail experiences - Visa
IKEA knowledge graph (customer and co-worker)
IKEA.com global
IKEA Learning Solutions for Retail co-workers
Cornerstone learning solutions
SEO & Domain
Common web
Those products cover the digital conceptual frame for IKEA customers and co-workers.
About you...
You believe that creating great digital products means that they are fit for purpose and great product leadership is a means for supporting the business with digital solutions creating value. You have extensive experience in the IT industry and product management, working together with architecture and engineering leaders and you are also curious to learn new things. This job is to lead, market, build and support the knowledge graph digital product. You must have senior product ownership knowledge as it is one of the most important product developments at the moment at IKEA and is not a small movement, either from scope or people (+20). In addition, you must have an interest in the IKEA concept, understand brand and commerciality as the graph is an enabling capability for both customer and co-worker solutions such as IKEA.com/retail and co-worker facing learning solutions.
In addition, we expect:
Minimum 5 years of solid experience in similar or equivalent positions where you have led the development and operations of digital products (DevOps).
Strong leadership capabilities and ability to lead business agendas across IKEA in a collaborative way and delivering results through others.
Ability to create products that are intuitive and driven by creating value for our customers and co-workers.
Very good technology understanding and ability to understand how and when emerging technologies and trends can and should be used to improve customer and co-worker experiences.
Strong stakeholder management skills and ability to explain choices and decision in an engaging way.
Strong interest in finding new ways and contributing to overall success and results through co-creation and collaboration.
Technology related background as the graph infrastructure and technical solution need to be high performant for both response times, AI and load point of view
Experience and interest in working in an agile and highly collaborative cross-functional product team.
Experience of domain driven product development
Ability to make complex tasks and processes understood and actionable.
Ability to understand the complexity of IKEA business and the role of technology as an integrated part of the business
Motivated by enabling the IKEA business idea of 'a better everyday life for the many people through home furnishing" by implementing technology and digital innovation.
Strong interest in home furnishing, the IKEA Concept, the IKEA Brand Identity and the IKEA Culture & Values.
As Digital Product Leader for the Knowledge Graph digital product, you will:
Be part of Digital Capabilities Retail Concept management, regarding overall product area objectives (OKR's) connected to the above strategies and directions as reflected in the IKEA knowledge graph product
Lead the product team and take lead in prioritizing, coordinating, and managing the development, deployment and operation of the product, according to the set-out business goals.
Take lead in defining the vision of the product and building the overall product roadmap aligned with relevant frameworks, standards and budget for the product, balancing needs from business, customer and from a technology perspective and closely together with the business owner.
Interact and collaborate with various stakeholders across IKEA, franchisees and customers, to understand needs and synergies and based on this, define requirements, make decisions and where needed, make trade-offs to maximize business results and customer value.
Manage the product backlog, and together with the product team, scope and prioritize activities based on business direction and goals, business and customer impact.
Continuously optimize ways of working in your product team and with other key stakeholders.
Be total responsible for both development and support in a DevOps setup. "You build it, you run it!!".
This position is full-time (40 hours per week) and is located in Malmö, Sweden. Some travel will be required. In this role you will be reporting to the Product Area Manager.
Please send your application - CV and motivation letter - in English latest Sunday, August 20th, 2023.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please connect with recruiter Wayne Van Tonder at wayne.van.tonder@inter.ikea.com
. Ersättning
Further details about terms and conditions will be covered in employment contract. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551) Arbetsplats
Inter Ikea Systems Service AB Jobbnummer
8010004