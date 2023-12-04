Digital Modeler
2023-12-04
Requirements:
Relevant experience of class-A modeling in Alias within automotive design.
Minimum of 5 + year experience.
The modelers must be able to work independently and have good ability to cooperate with people from other disciplines.
High sense of responsibility for work and deliveries are required.
Catia knowledge is an advantage
Job Responsibilities:
Class-A modelling with exterior or interior projects in the late phase of the delivery.
The work tasks would consist of developing surface models together with Designers and Studio Engineers.
The modeler should be able to work with high-quality Class-A models
Have a full understanding of technical input.
