Studio Engineer (Exterior, Interior, CMF)
2023-12-04
Description:
We are hiring a Studio Engineer to work for one of our clients within the Automotive industry in Gothenburg.
Requirements:
* Technical university or equivalent, +10 years solid working experience from the automotive industry is required.
• Complete vehicle engineering knowledge
• Complete understanding of the vehicle development process.
• Ability to work individually as well as in cross-functional teams and being able to take a leading role.
• Extensive automotive product concept and component engineering experience in Aesthetic sensitive areas.
• An understanding of the engineering and validation processes for vehicle components and systems.
• A working knowledge of component manufacturing, tooling requirements, and lead times.
• Highly effective and productive
• Very good Catia and Teamcenter experience
• Excellent English skills
Personal attributes:
Leadership skills
Excellent communication skills and teamwork abilities
Job Responsibilities:
The main responsibilities are to assure that the Digital Surface Models from Design are delivered according to the agreed quality level. Secure that all technical solutions analyzed in Catia V5 are maximized to meet the Design intention and deliver geometrical CAD data to all physical Design models. The work is done in close cooperation with Product Designers, Digital Surface Modellers, Design Program Managers, Model Project Leaders, and Product & Quality.
• Translating engineering requirement into design possibilities
• Transferring and describing engineering and key legislative requirements to design
• Generate feasible solutions for technically challenging areas
• Managing and documenting agreements between design and engineering
• Being the voice of design, communicating design intents and needs within engineering
• Understand and implement technical input and limitations in the design models
• Document feasibility of design themes and raise critical issues
• Arbitrate, drive, and document agreements between engineering and design
