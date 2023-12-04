Platform Engineering Leader | Inter Ikea Technology Services AB
Inter Ikea Systems Service AB / Elektronikjobb / Malmö Visa alla elektronikjobb i Malmö
2023-12-04
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Inter Ikea Systems Service AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
We are on a journey to establish the product teams bringing business processes, people, data and technology together. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things!
About the area
Operations Management works together with operations teams across Inter IKEA to lead and develop the overall IKEA operating model, and to enable strategic movements towards IKEA goals. It includes teams for business insights, capability and process development, strategy and roadmap, data and technology.
About the job
We are seeking a skilled Platform Engineering Leader to join our team at Inter IKEA. As the Platform Engineering Leader, you will play a crucial role in facilitating engineering alignment across multiple domains within IKEA, effectively promoting high-quality platform engineering principles, capabilities, and guidelines that will support consumers across our value chain.
Your responsibilities will include driving efficiency and fostering technical synergies across teams, as well as leading the implementation of engineering initiatives at the domain level. You will be responsible for assisting the organization in creating strategic roadmaps and driving priorities to ensure a coherent implementation of engineering vision.
The ideal candidate will have a strong background in platform engineering and a proven track record in leading successful engineering initiatives. Additionally, you should possess excellent communication and collaboration skills, as you will work closely with various teams across the organization. If you thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment and are passionate about driving innovation through engineering, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity."
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills and experiences would be valuable:
• Extensive knowledge of platform engineering principles as well as knowledge of platform engineering practices and experience of using industry standard toolsets
• Good knowledge of IKEAs corporate identity, culture and values and vision of creating a better everyday life for the many people
• Ability to encourage simplicity, efficiency, ownership and accountability
• Strong ability to communicate technical concepts and processes clearly at an appropriate level to a wide range of audiences, including team members, stakeholders and suppliers.
• Motivated about helping others grow their technical competence as teams and individuals
• Motivated by working agile and being open to change
More Information
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and based in Malmö in Sweden. This role sits in the Operations Management, Technology and Platforms and reports to Technology and Platforms Manager. We have a preferred candidate for this role.
Interested? Send us your CV and motivation, in English, by 12-Dec-23. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Inter Ikea Systems Service AB
(org.nr 556276-3549)
Hyllie Vattenparksgata 32 (visa karta
)
215 34 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8306666