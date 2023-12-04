Business Leader Bioprocess filtration hardware and consumables
Be part of something altogether life-changing!
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40+ countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Forming part of the Biotechnology segment at Danaher, we bring together dedicated technical expertise and talent to develop the next generation of life-changing therapeutics.
The Business Leader for bioprocess filtration hardware and consumables for Cytiva is responsible for driving the business strategy and growth of the business. The business area consists of single-use and multi-use hardware for filtration applications, such as TFF, sterile filtration and bulk fill. The portfolio also contains flow kits and manifolds, the consumables for the single-use hardware.
This position is part of the product management leadership team located in Uppsala, Sweden and will be a hybrid role. You will lead a global team of Product Managers based in several regions. At Cytiva, our vision is, to advance future therapeutics from discovery to delivery.
We are looking for someone with a strong strategic mindset, with proven track record of people leadership and team working. Close collaboration with other business areas as well as R&D, supply chain and commercial teams is critical for success in this role.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Develop a clear and comprehensive long term business strategy that considers current and future market trends and the competitive landscape.
Lead a team of direct reporting product managers. Establish and optimize the organizational structure of the team to ensure efficient and successful execution of job tasks. Drives people and team development to build skills, talent and succession.
Manage a designated business area of product-, application- and solution offerings in close collaboration with R&D, global supply chain and sourcing functions. Ensure the portfolio stays vital, profitable, and competitive and meets the highest standards on product quality and security of supply.
Lead the work to maximize profit for the company by defining and driving supply chain strategy, global pricing, manufacturing cost-out activities and price model offerings.
Supports the commercial teams in customer interactions and always works to create a positive customer experience.
The essential requirements of the job include:
Demonstrated strong strategic mindset and experience. Ability to see the bigger picture and simplify the complex. Considers different points of views, consolidates data and facts, and based on these prioritizes and makes decisions.
Prior experience of leading direct teams.
Bachelor's degree in Biotechnology, Life Science related field, engineering or marketing. Masters or Ph.D degree in above fields are a merit.
Proven collaborator and team player, adapts when / where needed. Engages broadly and grows relationships with stakeholders - local and global. Ability to influence, inspire and engage cross functional teams on a global scale.
Presents and communicates with impact, simplifies complex information and data, and communicates the information clearly across all levels of the company. Experience presenting and discussing with Senior and Executive management, strong executive presence.
Extensive working experience in a Life Science based business with roles in product management, product marketing, product development or related. Preferably within the downstream area.
Experience from direct interaction with customers, preferably within pharma or biotech. Strong ability to understand customer needs and how the company can help meet these.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
