Digital Graphic Artist
Aleido Sweden AB / Grafiska jobb / Göteborg Visa alla grafiska jobb i Göteborg
2024-10-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aleido Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Linköping
, Lund
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have a passion for creating exceptional user experiences through graphics and illustrations? Are you a creative thinker with an eye for detail and a strong technical background? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you to make your mark in an innovative and collaborative work environment.
What you will do You will be an integral part of a graphical content team, dedicated to enhancing user experiences for customers' products.
As one of the team producing graphical content, your responsibilities will include:
Supporting multiple projects: You will play a crucial role in supporting various projects by providing the visual elements required.
Oversee trends and support with creative direction: You will not only stay on top of the latest trends but also support in guiding the creative direction of projects.
Collaboration: Identify the visual needs of different projects and guide your colleagues/customers in producing graphic content that seamlessly integrates into the information chain of deliveries.
In addition to working closely with your team, you may also coordinate to a back-office as and when required. This role offers challenges, allowing you to shape your focus in collaboration and managing peaks in workload.
Who you are We are looking for a curious and open-minded person, with the ability to visualize complex products in an easy and understandable way. You understand the connection between UX, text and illustrations and understand the "complete picture" when it comes to information development. We believe that you are comfortable with and have experience working with multiple interest groups and managing their expectations according to quality and timeline. Therefore, communication and great social skills are mandatory to be successful in this role.
We believe that you bring:
knowledge within the CAD process
competence within the adobe suite, Figma and 3D Max, Maya, Unreal Engine or similar
full professional proficiency in English, written and spoken
work experience within graphic content creation, preferably within aftermarket information
Meritorious:
experience working with aftermarket information
experience in how to visualize and conceptualise ideas in the form of wireframes, mock-ups, or similar presentation formats
experience in industrialised and scaled-up production
technical interest and/or industry experience within automotive
We want our new colleague to join the team as soon as possible, and we go through applications on a daily basis. Send in your application (in English) today!
What we offer
At Aleido, we look to collaborate openly, build meaningful relationships and try to see possibilities in everyday challenges. We offer a people-oriented, collaborative, and forward-thinking environment, where your unique skills and perspectives are valued. When joining us, you can trust that:
You've been chosen as a partner for a reason. We want you to speak up and contribute.
While you should always expect to be challenged as an individual, you should also expect to be supported.
We recognise that each individual brings a lot to the table, and we want you to succeed.
With our commitment to learning, we promise to generously share knowledge, create opportunities for learning and value initiatives to learn.
We're open-minded and future focused. This means that sustainability is at the core of our offerings, directly and indirectly.
We believe in the value of flexibility. At Aleido we have a progressive remote work policy, and most people can work remotely on a regular basis.
Who we are
Aleido is an international company with a long heritage of driving the development of aftermarket information and learning solutions. Our customers develop complex products or systems, or seek knowledge and confidence to create lasting change, within a wide range of industries including: automotive, telecom, advanced machinery, rail and medtech. We are almost a thousand colleagues in five countries. Together we bridge the gap between technology and the people who depend on it - by making the advanced simply understood. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aleido Sweden AB
(org.nr 556241-0638), https://aleido.com/ Arbetsplats
Aleido Sweden Kontakt
Angelica Westlin angelica.westlin@aleido.com Jobbnummer
8975349