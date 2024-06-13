Digital Communications Professional
Do you have expertise in digital channels and want to grow and learn from peers in other digital platforms? Then we have the perfect opportunity for you!
At Sandvik Group we're now looking for three Digital Communications Professionals to join our team - focusing on delivering digital experience on our platforms and ensuring engaging and creative communication that supports our goals and initiatives. We welcome you to an inclusive, agile and fun working environment where we enable innovation and healthy collaborations.
About your job
In this position, you manage and develop our existing digital platforms for communications and marketing - ensuring we have the appropriate functionality, structure and usability. You play a crucial role in evaluating and executing the expansion of our digital presence with new ways of communicating in the existing platforms or adding new platforms to the mix. You stay current with industry trends and emerging technologies to ensure our messaging and brand is adapted to fit the different target audiences and digital touchpoints. By orchestrating, supporting and driving optimization of all digital platforms, you enhance our digital presence. You're responsible for creating plans and implementing measurement tools and methods to enable a data-driven way of working across digital channels.
You cooperate across the organization to achieve agreed business and functional results, as well as lead demands from communications towards IT and other stakeholders. An important part of this role involves creating content, both written and visual, for all of our digital channels and different audiences. You actively contribute and work with the development of our current and future digital landscape internally and externally.
You're located at our headquarters at the World Trade Center in Stockholm, and we apply a hybrid work set-up where you can combine office work with work from another location.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with extensive experience in digital communications, data and analytics, combined with experience and curiosity in generative AI, an understanding of IT requirements, writing skills and channel management. You have a relevant degree and are a skilled content creator with the ability of transferring corporate messages and strategies into compelling content. Don't you tick all of these boxes? No problem! We're looking for the right personalities with expertise in some of these areas, who are eager to learn the rest from other experts in the team. We're looking to create a team that together can deliver on the increasing demands of the digital landscape. In this position, you play a pivotal role in overseeing and optimizing various digital communication channels and projects. Acting in a global setting calls for excellent skills in English.
Your personality is what makes us better! By combining strategic thinking, analytical skills, technical expertise and an agile mindset, you contribute to setting targets, monitoring performance and adjusting strategies as needed to achieve results. Being self-motivated, outgoing, and confident, you also know how to prioritize, creatively solve problems, and you have an eye for details. Add to this a passion for collaboration and a great ability to create networks, and you're a perfect match for this job!
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact
Edvard Bergström, Vice President Corporate Communications Relations and Productions, +46 (0)70-993 83 11, edvard.bergstrom@sandvik.com
Cristina Kapp, Vice President Corporate Communications & Brand, +46 (0)72-143 95 62, cristina.kapp@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Kristina Sundell, Unionen, +46 (0)70 211 64 00
Erik Knebel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 340 47 03
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialists: Lisbeth Häggström and Tanja Benavides
How to apply
This recruitment has an ongoing selection process, please send your application as soon as possible, but no later than August 10, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0067834.
At Sandvik, we value a healthy work-life balance and will be away on summer vacation. Therefore, it can be difficult to reach us, and the recruitment process might take longer than usual.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2023 the Group had approximately 41 ,000 employees and revenues of about 127 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations. Så ansöker du
