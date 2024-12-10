Digital Communication Specialist
2024-12-10
Job DescriptionAre you passionate about shaping impactful digital communication? We are seeking a Digital Communication Specialist to our client!
As a Digital Communication Specialist, you will focus on external digital communication and play a pivotal role in driving our clients digital presence forward. You'll lead key projects, enhance digital content strategy, and empower the communication team to thrive in the digital landscape.
Key Responsibilities Lead and execute a website project from start to finish.
Develop and improve the digital content strategy.
Create compelling digital content to support the website project.
Coach and support the communication department in digital communication strategies and workflows.
QualificationsWe are looking for someone with strong experience in the following areas:
SEO: Optimize content to improve online visibility.
Copywriting: Craft clear, engaging, and effective written materials.
Analytics: Use data to drive decisions and improve performance.
Content Marketing: Plan and execute content strategies that resonate with our audience.
Website Expertise: Manage website projects and ensure excellent user experiences.
Digital Marketing: Implement campaigns to enhance our digital footprint.
Digital Project Management: Deliver projects efficiently, on time, and within scope.
Proficiency in English(write, read and speak)is essential for this role.
While formal education in a relevant field is meritorious, your skills and experience will weigh heavily in our evaluation.
Personal Qualities
To excel as a Digital Communication Specialist, you should be creative and have a strong attention to detail, ensuring content is both engaging and accurate. Being strategic-minded will help you develop impactful digital strategies, while analytical thinking enables you to interpret data and drive improvements. Strong collaboration skills are essential for working with diverse teams, and being proactive and adaptable will help you navigate the fast-evolving digital landscape. A passion for learning and staying updated on digital trends will set you apart!
Company Description Our client is owned by the Swedish state and works to enable a fossil-free life within a generation. Here you are encouraged to discover your strengths and differences so that you, as a consultant, will have the opportunity to be your best self. Our client encourages and challenges your personal development! When you join JobBustersAs a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
SalaryAs agreed.
Admission and ApplicationFull time, office hours. Our client wishes to start 2025-01-06 and the assignment is expected to run until 2025-03-31 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client in Stockholm. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously. Ersättning
