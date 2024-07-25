Digital Communication Specialist - Social Media
2024-07-25
Why we will love you
Are you passionate about the power of digital communication and leading through communication? Are you staying in touch with trends and best practices within technology, media and online behavior? Are you good at creating content? Turning complex messaging into engaging social concepts and content? Then this job might be the right one for you!
You should have knowledge of using insights to formulate social media strategies, plans and activities to meet IKEA business and receiver needs. Furthermore, you have knowledge of how to utilize the digital ecosystem to create impact and reach across owned, earned and paid channels using an audience centric approach. You know which social media platforms and content formats to use to reach different objectives. You have a big interest in following trends and developments within the social media platforms, both from a business and a features/functionality perspective.
You have the ability to understand the complexity of the IKEA business and the role of communication as an integrated part of the business. Additionally, you are able to communicate complex issues and concepts in a simple, clear, engaging and inspirational way with IKEA tone of voice. Of course, you are excellent in stakeholder management, keeping them and our co-workers well informed, engaged and empowered.
Furthermore you have:
Proven advanced training in (digital) communications, marketing or equivalent
Minimum of 5 years of social media communication, business or marketing
Experience from integrated campaign planning as part of a creative team, leading the social media area
Experience from managing/advising on digital communications in a stakeholder/ customer-centric business, preferably from an advertising/PR agency or similar
A day in your life with us
As a Digital Communication Specialist - Social Media, you will be contributing to an accelerated digital delivery and a world-class experience of IKEA in our social media channels. It's also important that you recognize yourself in the IKEA values. They are the compass that guides us in everything we do. Our culture is formed when we put these values into action. We're constantly trying to find better ways to get things done and to bring out the best in ourselves and others.
This means that some of your tasks will be:
Participating in integrated communication planning, leading the social media area
Leading social plans for our spokespeople and content for the @IKEA accounts
Working with our creative studio team in creating social media content
Following up on communication activities using content performance and social media listening tools
Coach and support leaders and co-workers in strategic digital communication
This role is a permanent contract and will be located in Malmö, Sweden.
Together as a Team
About Group Communication
Our team is the voice of IKEA. We use words, pictures and videos to tell the story about IKEA, to build our brand and inspire people with our offer. We bounce ideas back and forth, we challenge each other and we are crazy passionate about communication. Of course we're also the ones who make sure to keep all our fellow co-workers informed, engaged and connected in a constantly changing business environment.
About The Content Factory
The Content Factory is where we will come together across Ingka Group to create low-cost and high-quality content and experiences, and innovate in ways that benefit more of the many and create engagement with the IKEA brand. The Content Factory focus on end to end content creation and deployment across Ingka, and we aim to make sure we have the best possible setup to deliver value and meet brand and customer new demands in an omnichannel reality. This is a place where you can focus on doing your best work. There are no dress codes or closed offices. No day is ever the same. All ideas are welcome. Everyone tries to pitch in when needed, and failures are seen as a way of learning. When you enter the building, we want you to feel that you can inspire billions of people all over the world.
We look forward to receiving your application in English and we will review candidates continuously, so please submit your application as soon as possible but no later than 19th of July 2024.
Please make sure to share portfolio in your application.
E-post: caroline.markusson@ingka.ikea.com
