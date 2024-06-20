Digital Business Operations Manager
Biotage Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Uppsala
2024-06-20
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Biotage Sweden AB i Uppsala
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Main responsibilities and goal
Our Global Marketing organization is driven by strong customer understanding and translating this knowledge into technical solutions that bring true value to our customers, and by providing them with a smooth customer experience in every interaction with our company. The Digital Business Operations (DBO) Manager that we are looking for will have a key role in supporting the Global Marketing Organization in our customer-oriented marketing approach.
The Digital Business Operations Manager (DBO) works to synchronize the digitalization activities aimed at increasing sales effectiveness and with a focus on improving customer experience. The DBO Manager will interact with selected business owners to confirm a deep understanding of their needs, ensuring that strategic initiatives are always kept in focus, and will steer the technical teams to deliver impact focused on but not limited to web and CRM.
In this role you will be responsible for:
Managing and overseeing daily CMS and CRM operations including ongoing development, performance, and support.
Process Management: Identify, design, and document scalable processes and system changes to optimize digital business operations and enable the marketing and sales teams to be more effective in their daily work.
Ensuring that implementations in any Customer Experience (CX) related system is aligned globally (however taking local procedures into account when needed)
Communicate frequently with our platform partners to manage an open projects list, assign priority levels, share project status updates and document all project details.
Data management, integrity and governance: Establish a foundation for robust data collection, data quality improvement, process enhancements, and governance for digital solutions
Act as a key stakeholder in overall data governance, aiming to improve data integrity, standardization across channels and to promote efficiency in access to use for reporting and analytics.
Ensuring data integrity within CX related systems
Storing and managing data securely to guarantee privacy legislation is followed and prevent cyber-attacks and data loss
Ensure data is synced seamlessly in Salesforce and HubSpot for accurate and up-to-date attribution, lead management, and reporting.
Cross-functional interaction: Ensuring cross departmental interaction with focus on improvements related to the Sales Effectiveness and Customer Experience
Fostering healthy communication flows inside and outside the marketing team ensuring a strong voice is represented with all interested and affected parties.
Drive the reference team meetings and the steering group meetings for the activities related to CRM
Foster alignment and collaboration among various stakeholders, including regions, IT and legal as needed.
Support to Marketing Operations: Create marketing system dashboards and assist with report creation as needed.
Monitoring KPIs with reference to Sales Effectiveness (CRM) and Customer Experience (CMS/website)
Interact with the team working on the website UX to ensure the infrastructure supports the desired performances and activities
Help building and maintaining an e-commerce solution
Monitor and track key performance indicators.
Segmentation & Lead Management; Manage the health of our contact database and our lead management process.
Support marketing and sales revenue goals by maintaining our lead management process, including lead lifecycle and lead scoring.
Monitor performance, develop insights, make recommendations and implement optimizations across MQLs, SQLs, pipeline, and iterate on a continuous basis.
Help maintaining the segmentation process and drive regular reviews of the implemented segmentation
Managing 1-2 direct reports
Job Requirements:
All in all, we are seeking someone with excellent communication/cooperation skills, with an understanding of sales & marketing strategy, strong knowledge of CRM/CMS and who can interface directly with external and internal stakeholders globally to enhance our customer experience.
We offer a collaborative creative and innovative global work environment with local and global stakeholders. The DBO role will be based in our Uppsala headquarter and report to the Executive VP of Global Marketing.
Education and Experience
Marketing or business-related degree, or a technology degree supplemented with sales and/or marketing experience.
Previous experience (3+ years) managing Ecommerce/Digital operations, digital marketing and/or project management.
Prior experience with SFDC (preferably at admin level)
Project management skills and ability to manage multiple complex projects simultaneously including development, execution, and support.
Prior experience with HubSpot (or another CMS) highly desirable
Practical knowledge of HTML and other modern coding methodologies would be a plus
Effective presentation and influencing capabilities at senior management level to drive decision making
Technically capable, excellent communicator, and a desire to improve processes.
Working knowledge of GDPR regulations highly desirable.
Required Qualifications
Strong communication skills
Team player with high integrity
Strong sense of structure and good at process design and implementation
Detail oriented and self-starter with strong interpersonal skills
Fluent in English, verbally and written
Strong desire to learn and develop skills
Experiences with Artificial Intelligence based digital solutions would be a plus
Application
Submit your application no later than 31st August 2024. The selection process will proceed as applications arrive and may be concluded before the final application date. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Biotage Sweden AB
(org.nr 556487-4922), https://www.biotage.com Arbetsplats
Biotage Jobbnummer
8762067