DevOps & Sysadmin
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a DevOps & Sysadmin for one of our clients.
About the assignment:
We are looking for a dedicated DevOps/Sysadmin Engineer to join our software development team. In this role, your focus will be developing, testing, and deploying software development environments. You will be part of a team of software developers working in DevOps. Your primary goal will be to ensure that we develop high-quality development environments that meet and exceed our customers' needs. Having a proactive, solution-oriented mindset and being a team player is important in this role. You have 3-8 years relevant experience.
Main Responsibilities • Designing, building, deploying and testing software development environments and supporting the solution. Examples of areas include Bitbucket & Artifactory deployment in Kubernetes.
Your Profile Education: BSc or MSc in Computer Science, Electronic Engineering or similar technical degree
System Knowledge, Must-Have: • Strong knowledge of Linux • Container technologies in Linux systems • Container knowledge: Docker, Podman, Nerdctl or similar • Database knowledge: PostgreSQL, MySQL, NoSQL • Solid agile working, for example knowing how to write DoD/DoR, acceptance criteria, story point complexity estimation, velocity • Planning with Jira and estimating tasks with SMART goals • Experience with CI/CD, for example CI-tools (Jenkins or runners) • Pipelines with build, testing (unit, integration, end-to-end), SAST, DAST, release of artifacts, deploying to staging/production • Version control: Git, Subversion or similar • Experience with artifact stores • Applications: Mattermost, SonarQube, Jenkins, Confluence, Vault • Programming languages: Python, Perl, Bash, YAML or any other common language
Nice-to-Have: • DevSecOps with security first • Scanning of third-party libraries, container images for vulnerabilities • Algorithm and management of system communication with different protocols • Agentic AI development (nice to have) • API protocols: REST, GraphQL, OpenAPI, XML or similar • Database migration tools: Flyway, Liquibase • AWS, Azure, GCP
Personal Qualities • Driven, initiative, open to learn new technology and open to work together as a team and be part of a team of driven software developers • Excellent communication and collaboration skills • Team player and mentor for juniors • Innovative • Adaptability and a continuous improvement mindset • Customer-focused approach and a passion for delivering value • Problem-solving skills • English & Swedish
Full-time on-site. The selection of candidates is done continuously. Good opportunities for an extension off the assignment.
Last Date to Apply 2026-07-31
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8053651-2096884". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Stockholms Centralstation (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9999775