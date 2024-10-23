DevOps Engineer (for Data Operations)
About Us
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve exclusively Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights and TUI.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2000 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India and Poland.
Life at Etraveli Group
Depending on how you want to grow we want to listen in on your future career plan. To be able to inspire you to be your best within a fast moving industry we work hard to provide for the best prerequisites to make you feel that you belong together with us on our journey, by giving you a lot of work freedom, time for self studies, having recurring Hackathons, Dev weeks and a lot other fun activities together within the team and across the company to foster a great culture.
Do you want to be part of the next step in our growth journey?
In alignment with the growing targets and needs, we are currently on the lookout for a DevOps Engineer to become part of our data-solution Platform team in Gothenburg. In this team, we are continuously looking to find new ways of working that decrease complexity and provide the tools for team members to do their best work.
The role
As a DevOps-DataOps Engineer in the Data solution-Platform team you will deploy, manage and maintain our data infrastructure platform and most importantly implement our own on-prem platform. The team is often in charge of prototyping and implementing new technologies after proving its value. In collaboration with colleagues you will work to improve our systems, tools and processes to simplify and scale the analytics landscape environment.
Main responsibilities
Create, maintain and support our on-prem infrastructure and contribute to our cloud infrastructure
Monitor and troubleshoot system performance issues and security
Automating repetitive tasks to improve efficiency
Main tech stack: Spark, Airbyte/Nifi/DBT, Trino/Dremio, Databricks, Kubernetes, Helm, Jenkins/Harness/ArgoCD, Python, Object store
Requirements
B.S. in Computer Science, even though we value practical knowledge more than formal education
Deep knowledge of how analytics systems works in production, hence 5+ years of industry experience in devops-dataops are required
Experience in on-prem analytics stack is mandatory and nice to have cloud experience(AWS)
Previous experience of scaling analytics systems
Good knowledge and hands on experience on infrastructure as a code
Design and implementation of Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) data pipelines
You like to share knowledge, support your team-mates, are curious and willing to learn on things of deep complexity
Excellent communication skills in English
Work permit in Sweden or EU when applying for this position.
Benefits
When working at Etraveli Group you will always feel that you are trusted and that you can rely on others to help you. To work together as a team and feel that you are challenged in a way that helps you evolve within your profession. You will have awesome colleagues together with whom you will solve complex problems in a fast-moving business. But not just that.
What else do we offer?
Brand New Office in the City, located in the heart of Gothenburg at Merkurhuset, close to public transport and great lunch spots
Inclusive Culture Celebrating Diversity; a vibrant team representing many nationalities and cultures as well as regular cultural events and celebrations to share traditions from around the world
Afterworks & social gatherings to unwind, socialize, and strengthen team bonds
Breakfast at the Office every morning to start the day right
Conferences, Workshops and other opportunities for personal and professional growth
Wellness Benefit; annual healthcare allowance for gym memberships, massages, or other wellness activities, as per Swedish Tax Agency guidelines.
Comprehensive Pension and Health Insurance; full coverage through partners, ensuring quick assistance in case of illness or injury.
Hackathons and Dev Week
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
