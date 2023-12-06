DevOps Engineer
2023-12-06
We are constantly growing and we are now looking for a DevOps Engineer to our office in Kungsbacka.
Join us and shape the future of Smart Metering!
YOUR MISSION
You will work in a company known for their high technical competence and family atmosphere and you will be a part of a team that makes the reality of Internet of things in the energy efficiency industry.
You will empower other people to do their jobs more effectively and work on tasks that span a broad range of topics.
You will be a part of a small team that manage everything from DevOps best practices and cloud infrastructure to servers and other IT infrastructure. Helping others is a big part of our daily work and you will be responsible for assisting software engineers in other teams in their DevOps journey. This gives you a great opportunity to learn about and contribute to all the other aspects that make our IoT products work.
Most of your work will be focused on all parts that make up our development platform. This includes maintenance of legacy systems as well as implementing our new platform using cloud services. You enjoy automating manual tasks and prefer infrastructure as code when possible.
REQUIREMENTS
You are:
A team player.
A person that likes to share your knowledge to your co-workers and contribute to enhancement of their skills.
Driven and you like to make things happen and push the development forward.
Curious to learn new things and you like to solve problems.
Good at prioritizing what comes first.
You have experience in:
Linux
SysOps
Kubernetes
Microservices
Cloud environments- Azure, AWS or GCP
DevOps tools and processes- Gitlab, Grafana etc.
English is mandatory.
This role supports and contributes to the R&D in many ways, so it is also nice to have experience in Backend Development and in technologies like Rust, Java Optional and JavaScript.
ELVACO OFFERS
• An employment in a company with high technical competence and that is technically advanced in their industry.
• Being a part of a "small" company with a family atmosphere and the feeling that you are always close to where things happen.
• The strength that Elvaco is a part of a bigger corporate group.
• Fun and innovative products and a company with environmental thinking.
• A company that invests and values the health of the employees: private health insurance for all employees, wellness contribution of 5000 SEK per year, 1 hour/week free for health care- to be used during working hours and possibility to be a part of the Elvaco Movement Club.
• Wide range of interesting career choices within the company.
• An appreciated working environment and we do a lot of fun things together.
Location: Kungsbacka
Duration and working hours: Full time position and permanent employment.
ELVACO VALUES
• We keep the customer in focus and are easy to do business with.
• We are innovative and always strive to find the best solution for our customers.
• We are efficient in all we do to minimize resource usage.
• We are reliable and we are here today and in the future.
ELVACO
Are you ready to be part of an industry leader with nearly 40 years of experience?
We are Elvaco, a Swedish company specialized in Smart Metering products and services, renowned for our high quality solutions. Our global reach spans 2000+ companies across the sectors district heating, water, real estate, electricity and gas. At Elvaco, we're more than just a technology company; we're technology agnostics on a mission. We're passionate about open meter standards and pride ourselves on delivering innovative and reliable solutions that empower our users to take control of their energy data.
Our partners, both local and global, trust us to deliver excellence and our end customers, utilities and real estate companies rely on us to shape a sustainable future.
With headquarter in Kungsbacka, Sweden, an office in Ansbach, Germany and as a part of Investment AB Latour, a Nasdaq OMX- listed company with a market cap of ~12 billion EUR, we're poised for innovation and growth.
Join our team of over 60 professionals in Scandinavia and Europe, and together, let's shape the future of Smart Metering.
Please read more about Elvaco here: https://www.elvaco.com/
In this recruitment Elvaco collaborates with Emajsi.
Please contact Johanna Haraldsson, johanna.haraldsson@elvaco.se
, +46709950595 for further questions.
