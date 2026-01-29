Development Tool Specialist
2026-01-29
Job Description
At H&M Group, development plays a crucial role in enabling our people to grow and thrive in an everchanging environment. Our Development and Transitions team shapes scalable learning experiences that strengthen performance, build capability and support long-term business impact. To further elevate this work, we are looking for a Development Tool Specialist who will ensure that our learning technologies function as a coherent, high-quality ecosystem that supports all employees across the organisation.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
As a Development Tool Specialist, you will play a central role in shaping and maintaining the development tool ecosystem across H&M Group. You will ensure that our learning technologies are well governed, connected, adopted and continuously improved to create a coherent and meaningful development experience for all employees.
In this role, you will:
Drive the vision, strategy and roadmap for development tools and learning technologies together with the Digital function, ensuring alignment with business needs and enterprise priorities.
Translate development and business requirements into clear, scalable tool and system needs.
Define standards, guidelines and ways of working for how learning platforms, content libraries and creation tools are used and integrated across the organisation.
Establish clarity around ownership, decision making and governance to support consistent and compliant use of tools across markets and functions.
Provide enablement through training, documentation and guidance for teams working with development tools, acting as second line support when needed.
Ensure platforms, content libraries and creation tools connect seamlessly by collaborating with Digital teams and external vendors.
Participate in cross functional projects by representing development needs, supporting planning, delivery and implementation of digital solutions.
Act as a tester for new features, updates and integrations, ensuring quality, stability and a strong user experience.
Monitor usage, adoption and impact of development tools; identify improvements and recommend enhancements that increase efficiency, scalability and user value.
Stay informed on trends and innovations within learning technology and development ecosystems, ensuring our tools evolve over time.
WHO YOU WILL WORK WITH
You will collaborate closely with colleagues in Development and Transitions, Development Experience, Digital and other People & HR functions. You will also engage with external vendors and partners to ensure that our tools are aligned with enterprise priorities and deliver real value to the business. Your work will directly influence how development is delivered and experienced across H&M Group.
WHO YOU ARE
You are curious, analytical and motivated by solving complex challenges at the intersection of people, technology and behaviour. You understand development tools as part of a broader ecosystem and know that impact comes not only from how tools are configured, but from how they are used and connected across the organisation.
We believe you have:
At least 2-3 years of experience working with digital platforms, learning technologies or other enterprise systems in a complex organisation.
A strong understanding of system logic, integrations, data flows and how platforms connect in an enterprise landscape.
Experience defining ways of working, governance frameworks or standards for digital tools.
A structured and proactive approach, with the ability to bring clarity where there is ambiguity and balance long-term improvements with operational stability.
Experience collaborating across functions - ideally including Digital/IT - and an ability to influence without formal authority.
Comfort working with data and user insights to guide decisions and identify improvements.
An interest in technical capabilities such as automation, scripting or APIs
Excellent communication skills and fluency in English, both written and spoken.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together we want to use our power, our scale and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future. Read more about us here
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
An example of our benefits:
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Programme - HIP. Learn more about the programme here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
This is a permanent position based in Stockholm, please send your CV in English as soon as possible.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28
