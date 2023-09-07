Development Leader Intelligent Automation, Ikea Supply
2023-09-07
Company Description
You see things a little differently. So do we. We offer positions that will challenge your skills and let you grow. We put togetherness at the heart of everything we do. Come see things a little differently with us!
Inter IKEA Group brings together three core businesses: Franchise, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for many people. You will be part of IKEA Supply and the Supply Chain Development organisation. IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Together, we create a workplace where everyone feels free to be themselves - to experiment, try new ways, and dare to ask, "What if...?" We believe in everyday personal growth and offer the opportunity to develop your career globally. At IKEA we have a vibrant culture where ideas are heard, where there is opportunity to learn new skills and where the goal always is "to create a better everyday life for the many people". We give down-to-earth, straightforward people the possibility to grow, both as individuals and in their professional roles. We offer this position in a fast paced, truly global environment with an endless supply of challenges and development opportunities.
Job Description
The Intelligence Automation Centre of Excellence has the assignment to create value by providing automation solutions and simplify the life of our IKEA co-worker, working hand in hand with the business and product teams.
This role includes essential duties and responsibilities:
Oversee the development and implementation of solutions based on business requirements.
Collaborate with UI/UX lead, scrum team, architect, and business analyst to establish release goals, understand technical work and release timeline(s)
Serves as the liaison between business units and technology teams.
Mentor and provide guidance to team members on Power Platform development best practices and ensure timely project delivery.
Conduct regular code reviews and provide technical feedback to ensure alignment with industry best practices.
Manage risks and issues related to development and escalate as needed.
Co-ordinate & Lead team (Onshore/Offshore) and manage timely delivery.
In this role you will report to our Intelligent Automation Service Area manager in Data & Technology at IKEA Supply.
Are you looking for the challenge of your life? Come on board! You can find more information about our digital journey at Technology and Digital Career Hub at IKEA .
Qualifications
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things.
We're doing some amazing things in IKEA Supply; therefore, we need some amazing people - this position is not an exception.
To be successful in this role, we believe you MUST have:
Minimum of 4-5 years of practical, hands-on experience in Intelligent Automation technologies, and a total of no less than 5+ years of experience overall.
In depth knowledge in Dynamics 365 and Power Platform technologies.
Experience working with Automations - Power Automate, UiPath (good to have), Virtual Agent and AI builder.
Experience working with cloud services (preferably Azure), Power Apps - MDA, Portal, and Canvas.
Proficient in handling data migration and integration tasks.
Good understanding of development concepts and supporting tools such as Git, Visual Studio, Jira.
Experience of leading development team, project management, risk, and change management.
Experience from modern development techniques such as Agile and DevOps.
Excellent communication and technical demonstration skills.
You should also be able to make advanced technical solutions understood and embraced by both technical and non-technical co-workers. As a person you are appreciated for collaborative spirit and how you lead with strong focus on both technology and people. You create impact and inspiration regardless of function or formal reporting lines.
The IKEA culture and values are crucial for our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com
or just watch this video: https://bit.ly/ikea-what-if
Additional information
Please note, for this position it is possible to be based in Germany (Dortmund) and in Sweden (Älmhult).
Questions & Support? Let's connect.
If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to Akash Jha akash.jha1@inter.ikea.com
, Service Area manager.
You are welcome to apply to this position in English latest on September 21st of September, 2023 via SmartRecruiters (not via email). If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please send a message to our recruitment team also via the same system.
