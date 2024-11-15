Development Engineer in Automation & Robotics
2024-11-15
Are you driven by new technology and curious about how automation and robotics can be implemented in the mining industry? We are looking for a new team member in the field of automation and robotics who can help drive and develop LKAB's future in these areas.
Your role
Our department Automation & Power (JTTE) leads and develops technical- and process development within the field of automation and power on a strategic level. Development is performed in close collaboration with our internal stakeholders, and our tasks are organization-wide. As a Development Engineer, you will work with technology and processes in their early stages, contributing to our efforts to strengthen our team in the area of instrumentation. Key concepts such as digitalization, automation, robotics, and systems integration are central.
In your role, you will maintain close dialogue with internal stakeholders and collaborate closely with external companies. The work can be carried out in the form of smaller self-steering teams, as well as teams consisting of colleagues from other business units. You also drive smaller projects in a project leading role. We believe it's crucial that you don't work alone on tasks; teamwork strengthens both individuals and groups. It is essential that you are curious, driven, and responsive.
Some of your main tasks will include:
Developing and on long-term also administer MBSE (Model Based Systems Engineering).
Applying work processes and tools in the digitization of our production processes thru instrumentation and platforms such as drones and robots.
Improving existing instrumentation in our facilities, as well as develop new technology.
Working with our largest platforms for automation that are based on products from ABB and Siemens.
Developing, administer and be a support function within instrumentation for our automation platforms on an industrial scale.
Your qualifications
We are looking for someone who is driven, structured, creative, and easily gets engaged and motivated by challenges and new technology. We see that you have an engineering degree, and preferably previous experience with advanced process control or highly automated processes. However, if you are a recent university graduate in this field, driven by new technology and able to take initiative, you would still be a great fit. Fluency or high proficiency in spoken and written English is important, as is the ability to cooperate well in team structures.
It is an advantage if you have previous experience and expertise in the technical area of handling instruments. We believe you want to develop the way of working with future sensor technology, steering systems, advanced process control and automated processes. You envision the opportunities within digitalization and automation and how they can drive and develop future production processes.
If this sounds like a good fit for you, please do not hesitate to apply!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-25
