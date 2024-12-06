Development Engineer Design
2024-12-06
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role summery
Do you want to work with technical investigations of customer requests and find a solution to the specific need? Do you have or want to achieve a wide knowledge of our trucks and want to work close to the customer?
Then this is a great opportunity for you!
We are looking for one Development Engineer for our Customized Truck Development department. Customized solutions for trucks are an important and growing area where Scania aims to fulfill specific customer demands and enter new segments and markets. Everything we do starts with a direct customer request. We strive for a work environment where we help and trust each other and where all skills and experiences are utilized in the best way possible.
Job responsibilities
You will work with technical investigations of customer requests and find a solution to the specific need. When a order is placed you will describe the adaptations in the product description system OAS. Your work will be performed in close collaboration with your designer colleagues, production, and sales & marketing.
Who You Are
To succeed in this role, you should be creative, solution-oriented, and understand how the vehicle and its subsystems work. You take initiative, enjoy learning new things, and like working with varying tasks. You excel at creating team spirit and sharing experiences with colleagues. The work involves both individual and collaborative tasks, requiring strong communication and cooperation skills. Meeting customer demand quickly is key, so you need to be comfortable with sharp deadlines and a high pace.
Your background
You have a bachelor's or master's degree in Integrated Product Design, Mechanical Engineering, Vehicle Engineering, or equivalent.
You have at least 3 years of previous experience in product development, preferably within the automotive industry.
Previous experience in CATIA and OAS is merit.
You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish, it is a merit.
Knowledge about Scania's products and the modular system as well as certification is highly meriting.
This Is Us
Our group, ERSMC, delivers customized solutions for the urban, long haulage, and construction segments. The adaptations that we do spring out of direct customer requests. Our main assets in fulfilling customer demands are Scania 's modular system and the creative minds of our employees. Our group is diverse when it comes to background, origin, and personality and we all have our solution-oriented mindset in common. We are working with adaptations all over the vehicle and are therefore often dependent on each other's support and knowledge in different areas. Here you always have someone to ask and discuss your questions with!
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2024-12-20. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Mattias Kollin (Group Manager, ERSMC), at mattias.kollin@scania.com
.
