Development Engineer
2026-01-02
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden.
As a Cell Development Engineer within Traton Battery Development, you will work at the forefront of electrification, contributing to the development of sustainable transport technologies. Together with your colleagues, you will define battery cell requirements and performance to ensure world-class solutions for our vehicles and customers.
Job Responsibilities
Specify battery cell requirements for safety, performance, life, and quality based on vehicle and customer needs
Drive cell development with suppliers from concept to series and coordinate with internal testing and validation
Enable a successful cell integration by cooperating closely with colleagues at stack and system design as well as battery control
Collaborate cross-functionally with production, sales, and aftermarket
Contribute to continuous improvement of methods and processes and reviewing new cell technologies
Who You Are
Personal qualities:
You ask the right questions, explore new approaches, and take initiative to move work forward
You explain technical topics in a structured way and keep stakeholders aligned across teams
You break down problems, propose practical options, and drive decisions based on data and impact
You work well cross-functionally, share knowledge, and contribute to a strong team culture
You prioritize effectively, adapt quickly to changes, and still deliver high-quality results
Skills and knowledge:
Master's or PhD in Chemistry, Materials Science, or a relevant Engineering discipline
Proven experience in cell development and/or cell integration
Fluent in English (Swedish or German is a plus)
This Is Us
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry.
The Cell Sweden unit is a highly competent group working on cutting-edge battery technologies. We value openness, innovation, and teamwork, and we are passionate about driving the shift towards sustainable electrified transport.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties. Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-01-16. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Jenny Leister, Talent Acquisition Specialist, jenny.leister@scania.com
Verena Löfqvist Klass, Unit Head of Cell Sweden, verena.klass@se.traton.com
We look forward to your application!
