Development Engineer
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2024-09-19
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have a great interest in technology, mechanics and design, and a few years of experience in product development? Does helping the bus industry to be more sustainable sound interesting to you? And would you like to work for Sweden's third most esteemed company?
Job description
The Frames and installation group is responsible for the load-carrying frame structure in Scania's bus chassis. The frame structure is a central part of the complete vehicle and by that also sets the properties of the vehicle. Our current frames mainly consist of welded or casted parts that are assembled with screw joints. The group develops the frame structure by optimizing it for customer benefit, strength, comfort, passive safety, weight, cost, assembly, manufacturing, service, etc.
We are also responsible for how components and systems are integrated and attached to the frame, such as steering, powertrain and axles. We work closely with the calculation team to optimize and verify our concepts. This creates many cross-functional collaborations and makes it easy to create a wide network and learn about the entire vehicle.
Now we are facing new challenges with developing a chassis for the sustainable buses of the future, for example in the form of battery electric vehicles. Therefore, we are looking for additional members to our dedicated team, which consists of twelve designers and one scrum master.
The team
At Scania, we work hard to create a healthy workplace with diversity, inclusion and equality. We strive for Frames and installation to be a mixed group where experience meets new ideas. You will join a team where you and your colleagues collaborate and support each other to find the best overall solutions. There will be opportunities to come up with your ideas and, in many cases, develop concepts from sketches to finished solutions. You will also play a key role in challenging our current methods and suggesting ways we can work smarter and more efficiently.
Your profile
You probably have a Master's or Bachelor's degree in engineering and have a great interest in technology, mechanics and design, preferably with a few years of experience in product development and CAD. At Scania we design in Catia V5.
As a person, you are precise, analytical, structured and creative, and you see opportunities rather than problems. You find it easy to collaborate and communicate, and you try to see the whole picture to find the best solution.
You speak and write well in English, because we use English daily both within Scania and when communicating with customers and suppliers around the world.
If this sounds interesting, don't hesitate to apply (we accept applications in both Swedish and English). We are interviewing continuously. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8909430