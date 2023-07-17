Desktop Publisher
Hästens Sängar AB / Formgivarjobb / Köping Visa alla formgivarjobb i Köping
2023-07-17
, Kungsör
, Arboga
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hästens Sängar AB i Köping
, Täby
, Stockholm
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Desktop Publisher
Do you dream of changing peoples' lives through extraordinary sleep?
At Hästens, we strive for a world where people sleep well - one that's more joyful, peaceful and loving. Every day since 1852, we continue to hone our world-class craft in our factory in Köping, Sweden.
Join our tribe of extraordinary creative thinkers and visionaries to embody the Spirit of Hästens: an open mind, global outlook and a desire to master our craft and enhance people's well-being.
Together, let's awaken the world.
About the role
As a Desktop Publisher / Production Designerin Hästens, you are working deeply with projects that requires attention to details, such projects are Hästens Catalog that is distributed in many languages worldwide, Hästens Pricelist that is distributed in many currency versions worldwide.
In these kinds of projects, you develop Hästens Graphic Profile, you add/remove/edit pages to create an even better result, you place text into the correct place, this includes translations, and you care how the text flows in different languages.
You make sure the products show the correct prices in the master files you create.
Key priorities:
• Catalog.
• Pricelist.
• Developing Hästens Graphic Profile and Guidelines.
• Final Art.
• Create Content.
• Raising the Hästens Standards.
Whenever there is an idea, for example, an idea about creating a page/spread in the catalog, you take that idea and create a "storyboard/visual sketch" this is to shorten the feedback loop for the Creative Director and others in the team to see, is the idea going to work?
By doing this for the entire catalog you help us in creating good planning, to see what is missing? What is to be removed? Which pages are missing an image? And you see this is creating a feedback loop for the photo-productions, this is creating a feedback loop for the copywriter, this is creating a feedback loop for the team to think about the disposition, to see is this the best sequence to tell a story?
You create layout that enhances the message of images and texts, you enhance the storytelling.
You are comfortable with building large documents that links to images and text-layers perfectly, providing the best work for the ones who proceeds with the next steps in the value-chain.
Experience and other requirements
Experience
• Relevant academic degree within graphic design is required.
• 6+ years of relevant practical experience within Graphic Design and Production Artistry.
• 6+ years of Adobe Creative Cloud core applications experience is a must (InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, AfterEffects, etc.)
• Experience working with large productions that involves language and currency versions.
Other requirements
• Position is based in Köping, Sweden. We expect that you are physically in the office, 5 days per week.
• Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish; written and spoken.
• Setting targets/goals in your OKR's that challenge you to create an opportunity for you to grow and become better.
• Be able to choose the ideas that will create the most value and make them happen the soonest and then continue with what is next.
And having the do-both and succeed-with-both attitude.
• Be able to work in a Functional / Matrix Organization in a fast-growing company.
• You are responsible for being resourceful, delivering your work in time. Improving work processes for working smarter and faster.
• You are responsible for communicating to your coworkers and managers whether something is going to slow/lack of response/or simply stuck, and that you bring your solution so that actions are being made to un-stuck that thing/person and speeding things up. Whether that is in the Marketing Department or any other Department, momentum is key.
• Read and reflect on the Hästens Blue-check values and use them in your way of being.
• Having Fun.
Additional responsibilities:
Website Layout, Marketing Guidelines, Care Instructions, Brochures, Advertisements, In-Store Communication, Video Content for Digital Screens using AppleTV, Campaign Books and more.
About Hästens Beds
Sleep may be today's ultimate modern luxury. But it's more than that; it's a biological necessity and the foundation of our entire wellbeing. We want people to sleep well so that they can create the future they dream of upon waking. That's why our master craftsmen consider and handcraft every detail of our bespoke designs using only the finest natural materials.
We are proud to be a world-class international brand, operating in more than 40 countries with over 300 partners in Europe, Asia, America and Africa - and still growing.
Application process
If you want to join our exciting journey and a fantastic team, please upload your CV with a short cover letter. Due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page. Do not wait too long with your application as interviews are held continuously.
Compensation & Benefits
We offer a comprehensive and competitive salary and benefits program. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hästens Sängar AB
(org.nr 556052-6377), https://www.hastens.com/en Arbetsplats
Hästens Kontakt
Hästens People and Talent Team career@hastens.se Jobbnummer
7967593